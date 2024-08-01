Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Stockport County and Blackpool are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri on loan.

That's according to The Star, who claim that, in addition to those four League One sides, Scottish Premiership duo Motherwell and Dundee United are also weighing up a move for Cadamarteri, who looks set to depart to further his development for the 2024-25 season.

After making his senior league debut in November, Cadamarteri enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign at Hillsborough last season, and he played an important role as Wednesday secured Championship survival after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Bailey Cadamarteri's stats for Sheffield Wednesday last season in all competitions (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 25 Starts 16 Goals 5 Assists 1

Cadamarteri's impressive form at club level earned him a first call-up to the England under-19's squad in March, and he was reported to be on the radar of a number of Premier League sides earlier this summer.

However, given that Cadamarteri only signed a new long-term contract in December, the Owls are believed to favour a loan for the 19-year-old rather than a permanent exit, and it seems that he has no shortage of suitors.

League One quartet keen on Bailey Cadamarteri loan

Cadamarteri's next step in his young career could either be in League One or the Scottish Premiership, and if he is to remain in the English leagues, then he would have plenty of players to compete with at the interested clubs.

Wrexham are back in League One thanks to the funding of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but they have an abundance of striking talent, including Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott.

Blackpool meanwhile have re-signed Jordan Rhodes on a permanent basis, but could be well-positioned to give Cadamarteri game-time, given the likes of Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley are not proven goalscorers.

Stockport, much like Wrexham, have been promoted into League One for the upcoming campaign, and their options are slightly more unproven at the level - even though Isaac Oloafe is highly-rated, as well as Burnley loanee Michael Mellon.

Huddersfield are also on the hunt for fresh fire-power, having recently been linked to both Joe Taylor and Dom Ballard of Luton Town and Southampton respectively, but they could turn to a more local option at their Yorkshire rivals in the form of Cadamarteri, as he appears to be available.

Danny Rohl on Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday future

Cadamarteri made an immediate impact after his introduction to the team last season as he scored three goals in four games at the start of December, but his game time became more limited after the arrival of Ike Ugbo on loan from Troyes in January.

The striker started just four times in the final three months of the campaign, and the signings of Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill this summer have pushed him down the pecking order.

Wednesday are hoping to re-sign Ugbo on a permanent basis before the end of the window, while they have also been linked with Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba, and with the prospect of further additions in the forward areas, Rohl refused to rule out a loan move for Cadamarteri.

"Bailey helped us a lot this season in a very difficult moment," Rohl told The Star.

"He showed his quality and strength and then in the second half it was a little up and down with some injuries and not so many minutes. This is normal, he came from the academy, he took big steps forward. Now it is about making him ready for the next season.

“He had a good opportunity against Salzburg where he showed his quality. But he should still improve, this is important now. Now we will see what is the best for Bailey at the moment there is no question mark, we want to improve him, help him, bring him onto the next level. That was the reason we extended his contract last season."

With increasing interest from elsewhere, a loan could be on the cards for Cadamarteri this season, but it is likely to depend on whether Wednesday are able to bring in a striker.

League One loan move would be perfect for Bailey Cadamarteri

Cadamarteri would be a useful player for Wednesday to have in the squad this season, but given that he is unlikely to be a regular starter, a loan move would be a more sensible option.

The striker showed a lot of potential after breaking into the Owls' first team last season before a slight decline in form in the second half of the campaign, so a spell out on loan could be hugely beneficial for his development.

Wrexham, Huddersfield and Blackpool will all be hoping to be among the promotion contenders in League One, while a potential play-off push for Stockport should not be ruled out, so any of those clubs would be a good move for Cadamarteri, and it may come down to who can offer him the most game time.

Wednesday could consider sending Cadamarteri to Scotland amid interest from north of the border, but a season playing in a competitive and physical division like League One would be perfect for him.