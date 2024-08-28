Wrexham have had a surprising bid for Preston North End striker Will Keane rejected as Phil Parkinson looks to add extra firepower to his squad ahead of an attempt to secure a historic third consecutive promotion this season.

According to Football Insider, the Red Dragons have seen their bid of around £750,000 rejected by the Lilywhites with just two days of the transfer window left.

West Brom were said to be chasing the 31-year-old's services last week, but have since reportedly cooled their interest, while the fresh report claims that Cardiff City are also weighing up a move for the former Manchester United youngster, and journalist Darren Witcoop has stated that Derby County have also enquired after his availability.

Keane joined North End last summer and bagged 13 goals in 40 games in all competitions in his debut season at Deepdale, but could move on after just a year at the club if new boss Paul Heckingbottom sees fit to let him leave.

Will Keane transfer latest

Interest in Keane will have come as no surprise this summer, after he impressed in a Preston side that struggled in front of goal last season, and his contract is up next summer, so the Lilywhites will likely have to sell now if they want to receive any sort of fee for his services.

The first mention of interest in the 31-year-old from the Baggies was reported on August 20 by Football Insider correspondent Pete O'Rourke, as he stated that they had made an enquiry for his services.

The Lancashire Post has since claimed that Preston have knocked back an approach from West Brom for Keane, and that their low offer was swiftly turned down by North End, and they have not since returned to the table.

Keane has featured in three of the club's first five games in all competitions so far this season, and even netted the winner in Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge against Luton Town last weekend, with the new boss stating that there was "no need to sell" him for the figure that was offered by the Baggies.

Football Insider then reported that Carlos Corberan's side were readying a new bid for Keane after the game, but the Express & Star has since claimed that their interest has lessened in recent days, and they are now set to move onto other forward options.

With news of Wrexham's fresh bid, as well as Cardiff and Derby's apparent interest, it certainly looks as if Keane is still available for transfer, and the Red Dragons' £750,000 advance may be enough to tempt North End into a sale before the deadline.

Keane would be a coup for Wrexham

Phil Parkinson's side have achieved back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One in the last two seasons, and have started this campaign in great form as they look to take the club to the second-tier for the first time since 1982.

Wrexham have not particularly been short of goals in recent times, and have netted eight goals in their first four games in all competitions so far this season, so signing Keane would only add to their already strong depth up front.

Keane has previously been prolific in the third-tier with Wigan Athletic, as he bagged 10 goals and five assists in 32 league games in his first season with the Latics in 2020/21, and then registered 26 goals and six assists in 44 league games in 2021/22 as he helped to fire them to promotion to the Championship.

Will Keane League One career record Appearances 99 Goals 39 Assists 12 Stats as per Transfermarkt

He then scored 12 goals in 42 second-tier games in his third season at the DW Stadium, as he earned himself a move to Preston and again bagged double figures at Deepdale last campaign.

The 31-year-old is certainly at the level of the Championship nowadays, and it would undoubtedly be a huge coup for Parkinson's side if they could bring him to North Wales this week.