Highlights Dobson leaves Charlton Athletic with an emotional farewell message after a successful 144-game stint.

He opted to join Wrexham after a stalled move to Fehérvár, seeking a fresh start closer to home.

Some may expect a frosty reaction when he returns to The Valley but response to goodbye suggest he will be well received.

Departing Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson said goodbye to Addicks fans with an emotional message.

After three years and 144 Charlton games, the 26-year-old decided to turn down the club’s advances to extend his contract past this summer, in favour of moving on to pastures new.

Football League World exclusively revealed in January that Dobson had signed a pre-contract agreement with Hungarian side Fehérvár, but after the move fell through for personal reasons, he struck a deal with a club closer to home.

Wrexham were waiting in the wings to capitalise on Dobson’s transfer breakdown and swiftly brought the midfielder to Wales – with FLW again first in breaking the news.

Since the Red’s Dragons’ well-documented takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, subsequent cash injection, and double promotion, the club have quickly become a choice destination for lower-league footballers seeking a new side.

Dobson previously played under Phil Parkinson at Sunderland and seemingly jumped at the opportunity to work under his former boss. He will hope to figure regularly in a team expected to challenge at the right end of League One this season.

While the stars aligned for Dobson’s Wrexham switch, some Addicks fans naturally questioned the motivation behind his move to another third-tier side. However, the response to his heartfelt farewell message, uploaded to Instagram, has been overwhelmingly positive.

Dobson’s message to Charlton supporters.

Throughout his time in South East London, Dobson maintained a healthy relationship with the club’s supporters, best evidenced by his fan-decided 2022 Charlton Athletic Player of the Year award win.

Despite the Addicks’ struggles last season, the skipper performed consistently well and helped the side finish outside the relegation zone.

George Dobson's 2023-24 League One Stats Appearances (Starts) 43 (43) Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 5 Interceptions per Game 1.6 Tackles per Game 2.9 Error Leading to a Goal 1 As per Sofascore

Dobson is an outlier: few players leave a club at the height of their powers and remain popular despite moving to a league rival.

The response to his goodbye message, which saw him touch on his special relationship with the fans, suggest he remains well liked in the minds of many at Charlton.

Via Instagram, he said: "CAFC. Where do I start?

"It’s hard to put the last few years into words but I want to thank all the fans, players and staff for the most incredible 3 years that I’ll never forget. You made me and my family feel so welcomed from the get go and I genuinely always appreciated all of your support.

"I’ve met and worked with so many amazing people at the club and in the community who truly make the foundation of the club so special.

"That incredible night at Old Trafford, the mad game against Ipswich and the honour of captaining this wonderful football club are just a few of the special moments I’ve had. The reception I received in those last 2 games of the season are moments that will stay with me forever and for that I can only say thank you.

"Lastly, I would like to wish the players, coaching staff and fans all the best for the future. Genuinely there is so many good people throughout the club who deserve success! I’ll be keeping a close eye!

"Dobbo"

Dobson earned his well-received exit

The moment Charlton fans had dreaded came to pass quickly and unusually quietly – for club captains rarely leave for league rivals so amicably.

The nature of Dobson’s Addicks exit and Wrexham signing has been a testament to the total commitment he showed as a Charlton player.

There has been no fan furor or visible animosity surrounding his move, quite the opposite. Following the release of Dobson’s farewell message, Charlton fans took to social media in droves to wish him well at his next club.

While it became clear in January that the midfielder’s future would lie away from the Valley, he continued to play a leading role under Nathan Jones and worked hard to ensure the side stayed up.

The expectation when a player joins a division rival is that a frosty reception may greet their return but the response to Dobson's message suggests that is unlikely to be the case.

Indeed, Dobson's Charlton reception might catch a few off guard; often a player's long-term service is quickly forgotten when they transfer to a rival club. Against the grain, we may see Dobson avoid the usual hostility on his return.

He remains respected by Charlton fans and will be warmly welcomed back to SE7 when the Addicks take on Wrexham on October 26 in League One.