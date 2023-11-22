Highlights Former player Frank Sinclair believes that the 'Welcome to Wrexham' docu-series will not negatively affect the squad's performance in the League Two promotion race.

Wrexham do not need to worry about the extra pressure that the 'Welcome to Wrexham' docu-series could put on Phil Parkinson's squad during the League Two promotion race, former Red Dragons player Frank Sinclair has said.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World courtesy of Stocklytics, Sinclair played down fears that the series could have a negative effect on the players and instead praised the impact it was having on the club as a whole.

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had the docu-series in mind when they completed their Wrexham takeover and so far, it has proven a huge success.

The FX show has been very popular - putting the Welsh club on the map and bringing in supporters from around the globe.

The first series included the takeover and an initial unsuccessful attempt to win promotion back to League Two, while the second showed Parkinson's side win the National League and secure their EFL return.

The cameras are rolling on a third series, which will follow Wrexham in their first season back in the Football League in 15 years and there is optimism that it could finish with another promotion.

League Two Played Points 1. Stockport 18 41 2. Mansfield 17 35 3. Notts County 18 33 4. Wrexham 18 33 5. Crewe 17 32

Sitting fourth in League Two after 18 games, the Red Dragons are only outside the automatic spots on goal difference and will feel they've got a fantastic chance of reaching the third tier at the first time of asking.

But with the likes of Stockport County, Mansfield Town, Notts County, and Crewe Alexandra also in the race, it is far from a foregone conclusion.

Wrexham docu-series will not be a disadvantage

Even the smallest advantage or disadvantage can be key in a tight promotion race and having the cameras around could certainly be viewed as the latter.

But Sinclair has eased fears about the series having a negative impact at Wrexham as they push for a top three spot.

"No, not at all," he said in an exclusive interview with FLW courtesy of Stocklytics.

"I mean when I was playing, I think that sort of thing would have been frowned upon by players because you know the privacy of preparation for games and how you go about your work, you'd probably want to keep within your camp.

"Naturally, you're going to act a little bit different in front of the cameras rather than when you're working on a day-to-day basis.

"But in this day and age, with how powerful social media is, as well as advertisement and that side of it, you can understand why they're doing it, especially when they can utilise the popularity of their owners.

"It's put Wrexham on the map when it comes to football just off the back of their owners. Add their recent success and it didn't affect performances last season when they were able to do what they set out to. It's pretty much the same squad, they've added to it and made themselves stronger for League Two, but it's pretty much the same squad, who will be used to having the cameras around."