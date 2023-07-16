Wrexham are interested in signing Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, who could cost the newly-promoted Football League side around £200,000.

Who is Matty Virtue?

The 26-year-old central midfielder had a good football education having come through the ranks at Liverpool, but he left permanently for Blackpool in 2019 in search of regular first-team football.

He has gone on to play 70 times for the Seasiders, which included helping them to promotion from League One in 2021, but he then found game time harder to come by.

As a result, Virtue spent the previous campaign out on loan, as he made 30 appearances for Lincoln as they finished in the top half of the table under Mark Kennedy.

Even with Blackpool now back in the third tier, under the management of former boss Neil Critchley, it seems as though Virtue could be on the move.

That’s after reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Wrexham are seeking to bring Virtue in this summer.

“The Seasiders have the former Liverpool kid under contract, and will ask for around £200,000. The EFL new boys have cash and ambition, and they hope to do a deal.”

Do Wrexham need Matty Virtue?

We know that the Red Dragons are backed with big money from their high-profile owners, who have a clear strategy with recruitment as well.

The squad that won promotion from the National League would expect to be in the mix for a top seven finish in League Two, but the ambition of the owners is clear, so there was no way they would hold back now.

Bringing in more quality in the middle of the park is a priority for Phil Parkinson, and you only have to see Virtue’s pedigree to recognise he would be a real coup for Wrexham, and an upgrade on what they have.

He has spent most of his career in League One, and he has played for teams that do well in the third tier, so he would bring a lot of quality to the team, and he has won at this level. For a supposed £200,000, this would be a smart investment for Wrexham, with Virtue about to enter his peak.

From Blackpool’s perspective, Critchley will feel he has other options in the middle of the park, so a summer move could free up some funds for him to bring in his own players.

Wrexham summer transfer plans

There has been a lot of noise around Wrexham this summer, which is to be expected, but they haven’t made major changes to the squad, with Will Boyle the first new signing.

The centre-back is someone who could be playing at a higher level as well, so it’s more proof that the club are aiming for players who can come in and deliver immediately as they seek back-to-back promotions.

With that in mind, a deal for Virtue seems a very real possibility, and whilst the player may not ideally want to drop down to League Two, he could be enticed by the Wrexham project.

Parkinson’s side begin their season with a home game against MK Dons on August 5.