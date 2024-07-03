Ahead of their first foray into League One in 19 years, Wrexham are eyeing a transfer swoop for Millwall's Wes Harding.

There is already firm interest in Lions striker Tom Bradshaw, who has been capped eight times by the Welsh national team, and Wrexham are now keen on his teammate Wes Harding, as per a report from the South London Press.

The ambitious Welsh club have been able to punch above their weight in the transfer market over the last few years, owing to the energising enterprise headed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which has strengthened their financial muscle ten-fold while orchestrating their rapid rise through the divisions.

As a result, surprise was scarcely expressed when they achieved an immediate promotion from League Two after lifting the National League title the season prior, and the expectation is for the Red Dragons to remain competitive at the right end of the table in the 2024/25 campaign.

Having already signed impressive shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo on a permanent basis from Arsenal following his successful loan spell between the sticks in their recent promotion-winning season alongside Leicester City's Lewis Brunt, Wrexham are showing no signs of slowing down amid a prospective transfer raid on Championship outfit Millwall.

Wrexham are interested in a transfer for Millwall's Wes Harding

According to Richard Cawley of the South London Press, Wrexham are looking to strike a permanent deal for Harding.

However, Cawley warns that Wrexham could soon direct their interest elsewhere as a result of Millwall's present stance, with Neil Harris believed to be against sanctioning sales until he sources further incomings.

It may prove to be a litmus test of Wrexham's eagerness towards signing Harding, as they'll likely have to wait patiently before successfully sealing a deal for the 27-year-old.

Harding is believed to be seeking regular first-team football next season though after falling down the Millwall pecking order, despite only arriving from Rotherham United last summer.

The Birmingham City academy product has made 26 appearances for Millwall to date, but none have arrived following the managerial return of Neil Harris in February, which guided the side to Championship survival while casting clear doubts over Harding's future.

Bradshaw's interest from Wrexham has already been reported this week, with the 31-year-old having one year left on his contract in South Bermondsey, and with the Lions wanting League Two hot-shot Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, the ex-Barnsley attacker could prove to be surplus to requirements.

Millwall's Wes Harding would be a shrewd signing for Wrexham

Wrexham's interest in Harding is easy to rationalise, as the versatile defender possesses the necessary know-how of what it takes to get out of the third-tier by helping Rotherham to promotion in 2021/22.

Having also plied his trade in the league above with Birmingham, Rotherham and Millwall, Harding has tangible Championship experience and Wrexham are doing well to consider that, given they have clear designs on continuing their divisional ascension next term.

Wes Harding's appearances per season across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances 2017/18 Birmingham City 11 2018/19 Birmingham City 29 2019/20 Birmingham City 19 2020/21 Rotherham United 48 2021/22 Rotherham United 46 2022/23 Rotherham United 46 2023/24 Millwall 26

Phil Parkinson's side are already fairly well-stocked at the heart of their defence, as the likes of Eoghan O'Connell and Max Cleworth both made big impressions last term, but Harding's fair pedigree relative to League One means that he'd likely represent an upgrade, which they should not turn away from so quickly.

They may not like it, however, being patient with Millwall will ultimately pose their best opportunity of making yet another statement of intent ahead of their upcoming League One crusade.