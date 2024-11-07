This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham defender Luke Bolton has been tipped for a loan move back to League Two when the January transfer window opens after struggling for game time this season.

Bolton, who came through the ranks at Manchester City, only joined Wrexham in the January transfer window, moving from League Two outfit Salford City and helping the Red Dragons win promotion to League One.

Related "Players are going to leave" - Wrexham AFC: January transfer claim made We asked our Wrexham fan pundit what he expects to happen in the January transfer window

He is yet to play a minute for Phil Parkinson's side in the league this season, although he has struggled with injury niggles, and he's played just two games since the 2024/25 campaign got underway, both coming in cup competitions.

Given his lack of playing time this season, a loan away from The Racecourse has been suggested, and with just shy of 100 League Two appearances to his name, he shouldn't struggle for suitors should Wrexham decide to make him available for loan.

Luke Bolton tipped for Wrexham January loan exit

We asked our Wrexham fan pundit, Liam Grice, if there were any players in need of a loan move away in January, and he believes that Bolton could do with getting some regular football under his belt elsewhere.

Speaking to Football League World, Liam said: “There are a few players in the squad that maybe aren’t getting the game time that they deserve and one player that comes to mind is Luke Bolton, another wing-back we’ve got.

“With how Ryan Barnett’s been playing this season, he’s not really had a look in. He’s had a few injury niggles, but he’s not been able to displace Barnett as of yet.

“We signed him from Salford, we paid money for him, and he’s been very solid, but he just doesn’t have the attacking quality that we need and Barnett’s provided that tenfold this season and has the most assists in the league.

"Maybe a loan move back to League Two, back to Salford maybe, or a top team in the National League could do his confidence the world of good and get him playing the good football which made us sign him in the first place."

A loan move for Luke Bolton could benefit all parties

Bolton clearly doesn't feature in Parkinson's starting plans this season, so a loan away from The Racecourse would free up space in his squad and allow him to play regular football elsewhere.

With game time set to be at a premium at Wrexham, it seems pointless keeping him at the club if he won't play, and Bolton would certainly benefit from playing regularly.

Luke Bolton's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Manchester City 2018-22 0 Wycombe Wanderers (Loan) 2019 10 Luton Town (Loan) 2019-20 28 Dundee United (Loan) 2020-21 30 Salford City 2022-24 92 Wrexham 2024- 19

Despite only being 25, Bolton has a wealth of experience, having played in the Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership and clubs would certainly be interested in signing him.

He was a regular for Wrexham in League Two but seems to have fallen down the pecking order, and you'd have thought that he would be desperate to play regular football come January.