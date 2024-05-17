Highlights Wrexham considering alternatives should star Elliot Lee depart this summer, with Dan Kemp a potential creative solution for the third tier.

Birmingham City's interest in Lee could leave Wrexham searching for a replacement to maintain their attacking prowess in the new season.

Kemp has showcased his attacking abilities in League Two, potentially adding value to Wrexham's midfield and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Wrexham will be looking to make moves in the transfer market this summer, as the Red Dragons prepare for life in the third tier after earning promotion from League Two.

The Welsh side have risen a league in each of the past two seasons under the management of Phil Parkinson, with the backing of Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It’s no wonder that some of the key protagonists of that recent revival are attracting interest, and star man Elliot Lee has previously been linked with fellow League One new boys Birmingham City.

If the Blues do revive their interest in the former Luton Town man, Wrexham will need a contingency plan, and in Dan Kemp they could have the perfect man to fill the void should they need it.

Birmingham City interest in Wrexham star Elliot Lee

Lee was said to be attracting interest from St Andrew’s towards the end of last year, as the Blues tried in vain to halt their slide towards the bottom end of the Championship table.

With four managers taking the reins at the Midlands side over the course of the campaign, it was a tumultuous time for City, who eventually dropped down to the third tier for the first time in 30 years.

With their demise, they may look to return to their supposed previous target, with Lee influential in Wrexham’s rise from National League to League One over the past 24 months.

With 42 goal contributions over the course of the previous two campaigns, it is no surprise that Lee is attracting interest from elsewhere, with his ability to find the goal from range, as well as scythe through defences with expertly timed passes a level above where he has been operating.

Elliot Lee vs Dan Kemp 23/24 League Two stats Elliot Lee Dan Kemp Appearances 46 46 Starts 43 39 Goals 16 17 Assists 5 10 Goal contribution/90 0.48 0.72 Source: FBRef

If the 29-year-old does decided to leave the club this summer, Wrexham will have to look elsewhere for the creative spark to link midfield and attack upon their return to the third tier, and Kemp could be the man to provide it.

Dan Kemp released after shining for Swindon Town, MK Dons in League Two

The 25-year-old has been released by MK Dons after two-and-a-half years at the club, and will be on the hunt for a new club ahead of the next campaign, and after his recent performances he won’t be short of offers.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements at Stadium:MK at the start of the season, the midfielder was shipped out to League Two rivals Swindon Town, where he immediately shone with 14 goals in 25 matches at the County Ground.

Given the licence to roam in the final third, Kemp was calling the shots for the Robins in the first half of the season, with 22 goal contributions before he was recalled by his parent club in January.

Although the playmaker didn’t hit the same levels on his return to Buckinghamshire, he did manage to find the net against the Welsh side in a 1-1 draw back in February, with his powerful finish earning his side a point against their promotion rivals.

Parkinson [pictured] will have seen first hand that day just how great the threat is that Kemp provides, with his movement in the final third causing all manner of problems, as well as his quick-thinking mind, which can produce moments of magic out of nothing.

Three goals and two assists suggests he just wasn’t the right fit in Mike Williamson’s system with the Dons, but his stock will be just as high heading into the summer, with his ability to step up to the third tier not likely to be an issue.

If Parkinson allowed Kemp the licence to roam as he does Lee then the Red Dragons could have a star on their hands if they decided to make him theirs, with his talent allowing the plethora of attacking talent alongside him to flourish when the season gets underway.