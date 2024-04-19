Highlights Wrexham secures another remarkable year with back-to-back promotions in League Two.

Despite not clinching the title, the Red Dragons look forward to being a competitive force in League One.

Wrexham should reconsider pursuing Jonson Clarke-Harris, a proven goal-scorer, to enhance their attacking lineup for next season.

It has been an outstanding season for Wrexham in League Two.

The Red Dragons were only promoted back to the fourth tier last season after winning the National League title, but they seamlessly made the step up to the level.

Wrexham secured back-to-back promotions with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, continuing the club's remarkable journey since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020.

The Red Dragons can no longer win the title after Stockport County were crowned champions following their 5-2 win at Notts County on Tuesday night, but that does not detract from what has been another incredible year for Phil Parkinson's side.

League Two table (As it stands April 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County (C) 44 47 89 2 Mansfield Town (P) 44 42 82 3 Wrexham (P) 44 33 82 4 MK Dons 44 13 74 5 Crewe Alexandra 44 7 70 6 Barrow 43 9 68 7 Crawley Town 44 4 66 8 Walsall 44 1 65

While it will be a competitive League One next season, many are expecting Wrexham to be a force in the third tier, and they are likely to pursue some ambitious targets this summer given their vast financial resources.

There will be plenty of exciting transfer links for Red Dragons supporters over the coming months, but the club should revisit their interest in a previous target, Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Wrexham must reignite Jonson Clarke-Harris interest this summer

Clarke-Harris was transfer listed by Peterborough in the summer as he entered the last year of his contract, and he came close to departing the Weston Homes Stadium on deadline day, with Bristol Rovers having an £800,000 bid accepted, but the deal collapsed at the last minute.

The 29-year-old was the joint top-scorer in League One last season after scoring 29 goals in 54 games in all competitions, but amid the uncertainty over his future, his game time has been limited this season.

Despite most of his minutes coming as a substitute, Clarke-Harris has still netted an impressive 13 goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, and he offered a timely reminder of his abilities as he scored twice after coming on as a substitute in Posh's 4-1 home win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic and Wrexham were both linked with Clarke-Harris in January, and although a move away from Peterborough did not materialise during the winter window, he is certain to depart this summer with little sign of any contract negotiations taking place.

Wrexham already have an incredibly dangerous forward line, led by talisman Paul Mullin, who has scored 25 goals and registered seven assists in 41 appearances this season.

Steven Fletcher has proven to be a shrewd acquisition since arriving at the Racecourse Ground on a free transfer in September, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances, and while Jack Marriott has only found the back of the net once since his move from Fleetwood Town in January, the 29-year-old has a strong track record in League One.

Sam Dalby and Ollie Palmer also represent solid options for Parkinson, but the signing of a proven third tier goalsorer like Clarke-Harris would take the Red Dragons' attack to another level.

Clarke-Harris is likely to have no shortage of offers when he becomes a free agent in the summer, but as they have shown repeatedly in recent years, Wrexham are an attractive proposition for players, and they should be able to offer him big wages.

A front two of Clarke-Harris and Mullin would be incredibly dangerous for the Red Dragons next season, and with some further high-profile additions, they could certainly challenge at the top end of League One.