Highlights Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee is attracting interest from Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City ahead of the January transfer window.

If Lee is sold, Wrexham could look to bring back former player Davis Keillor-Dunn from Mansfield Town as a replacement.

Keillor-Dunn has been in impressive form, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in his first 15 league matches of the current season, with similar stats to Lee.

With Wrexham having a strong start to life back in League Two, it was inevitable that scouts would start to come more to the Racecourse Ground and transfer rumours would start to emerge.

And especially with the high-profile nature of the club now due to their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Red Dragons squad is more well-known than ever - although plenty of their players are known within EFL circles due to the fact their finances and ambition have dropped down to play for the North Wales outfit.

One of their stars this season has been attacking midfielder Elliot Lee, who has played most of his football at League One and Championship level with the likes of Luton Town, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic, so there was a real shock when he joined National League Wrexham last summer.

Who is interested in Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee?

The 28-year-old scored 12 times in the fifth tier last season, but he's close to already matching that tally in League Two as after 16 matches, Lee has scored 10 goals and is close to the top of the standings.

Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City though are said to be keeping tabs on Lee ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun, and if the Blues come in with a bid then the midfielder could really be tempted to make the jump up two leagues.

If that were to happen, then Phil Parkinson would need a replacement, and with the spending power that the club possess, they could potentially raid their fourth tier rivals Mansfield Town to bring a player who has already pulled on the red shirt of Wrexham back to the club in the form of Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Who is Davis Keillor-Dunn?

Keillor-Dunn was only at Wrexham just under four years ago, signing in January 2020 for the rest of the season having departed Ross County of Scotland a few months prior.

The attacking midfielder had shown flashes of himself north of the border, having passed through the academies of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Chesterfield, but he appeared just six times for Wrexham and left in the summer of 2020.

Keillor-Dunn got a move to the EFL though with Oldham Athletic after leaving Wales, and he showed good form in League Two for the Latics with 25 goals scored in 87 appearances.

A move to Burton Albion followed in 2022 following Oldham's drop to the National League, but after a good start to life in League One with the Brewers, Keillor-Dunn lost his place in the starting 11 by November, and that prompted Nigel Clough to swoop in late in the day in the January transfer window to add him to his Mansfield attack.

Six goals and four assists in 19 League Two matches in 2022-23 was a teaser of what was to come at the beginning of the current campaign, as Keillor-Dunn has scored eight times already in the first 15 league outings of 2023-24, with four assists also racked up.

Davis Keillor-Dunn v Elliot Lee League Two Stats 2023-24 Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield) Elliot Lee (Wrexham) Appearances 15 16 Goals 8 10 Assists 4 2 Shots Per Game 4.3 2.9 Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1.5 Dribbles Per Game 1.1 1.1 Pass Success % 75.4 79.3 Big Chances Missed 7 4 Touches Per Game 51.9 53 (Stats Correct As Of November 10, 2023)

As you can see from the stats, Keillor-Dunn and Lee possess similar stats, with the former getting more shots and key passes off per game.

Keillor-Dunn is nearly three years Lee's junior as well, so it may have just been a case of him not being the right fit at the right time for Wrexham when he was 22 years of age at the start of 2020.

He is contracted at Field Mill until the summer of 2025 though, so there would have to be a significant transfer fee for the Stags to even consider cashing in in January - especially to a divisional rival.

Plenty of Championship clubs were linked with Keillor-Dunn's signature, with the likes of Hull City and Millwall watching on around September time, and if his form keeps up then there will be teams sniffing around in January for sure.

If Wrexham do indeed cash in on Lee though, then Keillor-Dunn should be close to the top of their list when seeking out replacements.