Wrexham have already completed two transfer coups on deadline day - and they could be set to add a third in the final hours of the window.

Versatile right-sided Salford City player Luke Bolton and Fleetwood Town striker Jack Marriott have already arrived at the Racecourse Ground early on in the morning, but Phil Parkinson is looking to add more strings to his bow.

And according to the Daily Mail's Nathan Salt, the North Wales outfit are close to agreeing a fee with Championship strugglers Rotherham United to bring Jamie Lindsay to the club.

The 28-year-old Scottish central midfielder has played just 12 times for the Millers in their 2023-24 league campaign, having missed a large portion of the season through injury, and with less than six months to go on his contract, they are set to cash in on his services.

A fee is yet to be fully agreed, but Wrexham are closing in on yet another eye-catching addition to their side as they challenge for promotion to League One.

