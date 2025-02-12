This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham’s owners have brought a lot of attention to the club amid their rise from the National League to League One.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the Red Dragons over four years ago.

They have earned a lot of credit for their role in investing in the club, with Phil Parkinson guiding the team to back-to-back promotions in the last two years.

Wrexham are now aiming for a third consecutive promotion this year, with their sights firmly set on the Championship.

Wrexham ownership praised

When asked to sum up the ownership in one word, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice chose "humble".

He believes that Reynolds and McElhenney have been refreshing in their attitude towards the club, suggesting they are more like custodians than owners.

“It’s a fairly simple one, but I’d use the word humble to describe our owners,” Grice told Football League World.

“Obviously, they’ve come in and completely transformed not just the football club but the entire town.

“Any other people, I feel, would be taking all the credit for that and making it all about them, but these two don’t really do that.

“These two just seem like really normal people.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet them a couple times, and they don’t seem different from anybody else I sit by at a Wrexham game.

“They’re very passionate for the club, they treat it not like they’re the owners but custodians.

“The fans are the real people who own the club, and it’s a really refreshing thing to see in terms of football club ownership.

“Because nowadays you don’t really see that.

“I think it all comes back to the fact that they are so humble in their ownership, so I’d use the word humble to describe them.”

League One standings 2024-25 (As of February 12th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 28 +31 66 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 +25 59 3 Wrexham 29 +18 55 4 Stockport County 31 +17 54 5 Charlton Athletic 30 +11 50 6 Huddersfield Town 29 +15 49

Wrexham are currently third in the League One table, four points behind the automatic promotion places with 17 games still to play.

Wrexham owners have been instrumental in their rise

Not only have Reynolds and McElhenney invested in the first-team squad, but they have invested in growing the stature of the club as well.

The pair have been very hands-on, and most other clubs would welcome two owners of their quality.

Their ambition has been at the heart of Wrexham’s recent success, and it feels as though the team will be competing in the Championship soon one way or another, even if it might not come this year.

Supporters will be hoping that they stay around for a long time, especially considering where the club were prior to their takeover in November 2020.