Paul Mullin has etched his name into the history books of Wrexham with three consistent seasons of ridiculous goalscoring.

Not since the days of Tommy Bamford has such a prolific finisher graced the Racecourse Ground, and with 104 goals to his name, Mullin has undoubtedly earned his place as a true club legend.

Helping them secure successive promotions from the National League and League Two, the striker seemed destined to continue his strike rate in League One, but the third tier has appeared one step too far for the 30-year-old.

This should prompt Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to reconsider their stance on Mullin. Despite his recent contract extension, selling the striker while his stock remains high could ultimately prove to be the smartest move for the club's long-term future.

Shrewsbury Town defeat highlighted familiar Mullin problem

Wrexham travelled to the Croud Meadow on Thursday evening knowing that a win over Shrewsbury would send them top of League One.

Initially, the surprise came in the form of the team news with Phil Parkinson opting for a front two of Steven Fletcher and Elliot Lee, despite the option of Mullin, with Ollie Palmer missing out.

At half-time, the score stood at 1-1, and Salop made a sharp start in the second half, with John Marquis converting the rebound after initially missing his penalty.

This prompted Parkinson to introduce Mullin for Andy Cannon, and just 10 minutes after his arrival, a gilt-edged opportunity fell at the striker's feet. From just six yards out, he miskicked the ball, leading to a goalmouth scramble which Gareth Ainsworth's side eventually cleared.

This proved to be Wrexham's last clear-cut chance of the game and a struggling Salop side picked up all three points over their bitter rivals.

Had Mullin managed to make the most of this opportunity, the Red Dragons may have gone on to win the game, but instead they condemned themselves to a fifth away defeat of the season.

This has been the ongoing issue for the striker all year, as he has netted just two goals despite registering an expected (xG) figure of 5.76.

Phil Parkinson will have a tough decision to make

Despite having a huge amount of credit in the bank, Parkinson will know he can ill afford to be easy on Mullin just because of his past glories.

With Fletcher in good form, Palmer ever-reliable, and Jack Marriott returning from injury, the pressure is mounting on the head coach’s final striking option.

To make matters worse for Mullin, Wrexham are keen on prolific League One striker Michael Smith, who has netted 75 third-tier goals across his career. In comparison, the Welshman has found the back of the net just five times, averaging a strike every 400 minutes.

This should leave Parkinson with little choice. If a deal for Smith is completed, the club must be willing to sell Mullin, who could command a substantial fee from a team in League Two.

In truth, a move away this month might be in the striker’s best interest, as a prolonged period of underperformance could tarnish his legacy at the club.

This wouldn't take away from what has been a brilliant three-and-a-half years, as he has been a crucial cog in the Red Dragons' rise up the English pyramid.