Wrexham cannot afford to be sentimental about Mark Howard's contract expiring in the summer. It would be within both parties' best interests to part ways come June.

The Reds signed Howard on a free in 2022 after his contract expired at Carlisle despite him being named the Player of the Year that season at Brunton Park.

He's since gone on to make 56 first-team appearances in all competitions, but his game time has rapidly decreased year to year at the Racecourse Ground, ultimately fuelling belief that the Reds should look to go separate ways with the goalkeeper.

A steady decline in appearances for Wrexham through the years

Despite originally being the undisputed number one in goal for the Reds when he first signed back in 2022. Howard has since seen a rapid decrease in his game time over the following two seasons, as demonstrated below.

Mark Howard appearances per season (all comps - Transfermarkt) Season Apps 2022/23 33 2023/24 9 2024/25 9

Due to a number of mistakes, Howard was replaced by former Watford and West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster at the end of the 22/23 season. This decision was a huge success for the club as it led to Foster saving a massive penalty against rivals Notts County, leading to the Reds gaining a record-breaking promotion.

His game time further decreased when the Reds signed highly rated young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal, originally on a one-year loan in 2023. After Okonkwo's impressive first season, making 40 appearances and keeping 16 clean sheets, the Red Dragons signed the young Englishman on a permanent deal in 2024 after his Arsenal contract expired.

Simply, there are better options in front of Howard now and there isn't a clear path for him to get back into the first team. It would make sense for the club to let him go in the summer to free up space on the wage bill, as he makes an estimated £1,900 weekly wage, according to Salary Sport.

Howard is coming to the end of his career and planning for the future

Howard has no doubt had a brilliant career, making over 400 appearances in the EFL for clubs like Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers, and Blackpool. But at 38 now, it's clear that he's approaching the end of his career even by a goalkeeper's standards.

With his main contender for the Wrexham number one shirt still only 23, it's clear who the club wants to be the long-term goalkeeper. Howard should leave in the summer and try to be number one somewhere else before he inevitably decides to hang up his gloves; granted there's a trend of being the experienced third choice, but you'd like to think Howard has eyes on adding a few more appearances before his time comes.

Due to the approaching end of his career, Howard recently started focusing on his future media career.

He started his own YouTube channel called "Yours Mine Away" in August 2022, which has grown to over 13k subscribers.

On his channel, he hosts a goalkeeping podcast where he's had guests like Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and even Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Howard spoke about his podcast with Sky Sports in January 2025. In this interview, he discussed his dream guest. He said: "Edwin Van Der Sar is my dream guest. Hands down, he's the best goalkeeper I ever witnessed."

Howard can depart on a Wrexham high

Howard has always been loyal to Wrexham and never caused any fuss when he lost his place in the team. He has been the ultimate professional and his efforts when donning the gloves were never in question.

However, there isn't any time to be sentimental at a promotion-chasing club, and Wrexham should act accordingly by bidding farewell to the veteran and trying to replace him with a younger goalkeeper to challenge Okonkwo, whether that's in League One or the Championship.

Whether he was moving to another club or focusing on his media career, heading for the exit door this summer, if Howard is part of the squad that records a third straight promotion, would be some high to walk away on.