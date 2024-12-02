This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Championship in the second half of the campaign.

The Red Dragons are back in League One after gaining promotion last season at the first time of asking to secure back-to-back top two finishes.

Phil Parkinson’s side are in the hunt for another top two result this term, and the January transfer window could be crucial to achieving that goal.

The Welsh outfit have seen a lot of investment in recent years, but more might be needed in the winter to help get the club over the line in the battle for automatic promotion.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of December 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 16 +18 38 2 Wrexham 17 +15 34 3 Birmingham City 15 +13 33 4 Stockport County 17 +12 30 5 Huddersfield Town 16 +10 29 6 Barnsley 17 +4 27

Wrexham January fear claim

When asked what their biggest fear for the January market is, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit identified a lack of striker signing.

He believes that it is the biggest issue in the current squad, and that the club must look to make improvements if they’re to get over the line come the end of the campaign.

“My biggest fear heading into the January transfer window is the club doesn’t focus on the problem areas, or problem area, we’ve had this season of putting the ball in the back of the net,” Grice told Football League World.

“Our strikers, apart from Jack Marriott who is obviously out injured until January, have been unable to find a regular rhythm in terms of putting the ball in the net.

“I think, in terms of January, that’s really an area they need to address, so if they didn’t at least go in for a new striker [it would be disappointing].

“I know we spent money on Mo Faal, and we brought Bodvarsson in, he’s only on contract until January, so I think we do need to go in for a new striker.

“If we didn’t do that, I’d be slightly worried about our prospects come the end of the season.”

Wrexham’s striker options

Wrexham have a number of striker options, although this includes an injured Marriott, who bagged five goals from 10 appearances before being put on the sidelines.

Ollie Palmer has registered three goals, Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher have scored just once, Faal is yet to get on the scoresheet, and the same is true of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Parkinson will be hoping for more goals from his side if they are to secure a top two finish this season.

Next up for Wrexham is a home clash against Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

January will be a big test for Wrexham

Wrexham have received plenty of investment to bring them up to League One from the National League.

But with their sights now set on the Championship, competition in the market will be stiff for signings that might be able to make an impact.

This will be a big test for their spending power, and could play an important role in the top two battle.

Birmingham City have shown their financial muscle already this year, and Wrexham will struggle to match that, but the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley may also look to spend on attackers this winter, providing competition for the Red Dragons for crucial signings.