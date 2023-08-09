Despite being one of the pre-season favourites to win promotion to League One next year, Wrexham were handed a dose of reality on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 League Two season.

After their 111-point haul in the National League last season, coupled by their ambitious Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, a lot is expected of the Red Dragons on their return to the EFL after 15 years away.

But MK Dons showed on Saturday that it is going to be perhaps tougher than many predicted for the North Wales outfit as Graham Alexander's side knocked five goals past them.

Despite having 23 shots in the match and scoring three times themselves, Wrexham leaked a mass amount of goals at the Racecourse Ground at the weekend and that was despite the Dons only having eight shots in the entire match.

It is clear that Phil Parkinson's side still has some learning to do and he hasn't added much to his squad so far over the summer months, with just Huddersfield Town centre-back Will Boyle and the versatile left-sided James McClean - with his 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland - signed up, but neither man started in the 5-3 defeat to the Dons.

What is the latest on Paul Mullin's recovery from a punctured lung?

And whilst goals clearly won't be in short supply for Wrexham judging by the fact they managed to score three times against a team who should be a promotion rival, they have lost talisman Paul Mullin for a number of weeks due to a punctured lung suffered in pre-season against Man United.

The 28-year-old is only just allowed to fly home from the United States following his diagnosis, and it's unclear as to when the sharp-shooting striker will be allowed back on the pitch - but it could be a significant period.

Mullin scored 38 goals in the National League last season and whilst Wrexham aren't short on numbers in attack, they perhaps lack the necessary quality for a top-end League Two challenge without Mullin - but they are apparently taking steps to try and rectify that.

That is because according to TEAMtalk, they have lodged a bumper £500,000 offer for Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 26-year-old only joined Posh permanently this summer for £250,000 from non-league Chesterfield, having signed on loan in January with an obligation to buy, but they could be about to double their money should Darragh MacAnthony accept the offer on the table.

Who is Kabongo Tshimanga?

After failing to make an impact at MK Dons having come through their academy system, Tshimanga made a name for himself as a goalscorer in non-league, with prolific stints at Oxford City and Boreham Wood leading to a move to Chesterfield in 2021.

It was believed that the Spireites paid the same £250,000 fee to Boreham Wood that they ended up selling him to Posh for, but despite not winning promotion with him spearheading their attack, the money was repaid with goals as he netted 24 times in 27 league outings in his debut season before fracturing his leg in February 2022.

Despite not being as prolific upon return the next season with just seven goals from 17 matches, Peterborough still snapped Tshimanga up on loan initially, but his 10 appearances for the club so far have not yielded a goal.

With Tshimanga so far failing to make an impact in League One and with no signs that he will usurp Jonson Clarke-Harris in the starting 11 - or play alongside him - Posh could potentially let the forward go to Wrexham for twice as much as they paid.