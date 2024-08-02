Highlights Revan's impressive performances add attacking flair to Wrexham, giving Parkinson a good headache to have in team selection.

McClean's versatility could keep him in the mix despite Revan's emergence, providing an important leadership role in the squad.

Wrexham's squad changes aim for success in League One, with Revan's potential to improve and contribute positively to the team.

Phil Parkinson has made major changes to his Wrexham AFC squad during the summer as he prepares for their upcoming season in League One.

Notable outgoings include the likes of Ben Tozer, Luke Young and Aaron Hayden, who all played a big part in the Red Dragons' back-to-back promotions.

Meanwhile, the manager has bolstered his options by signing five players in Arthur Okonkwo, Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Callum Burton and Sebastian Revan.

The latter particularly caught the eye with his performances at left wing-back during Wrexham's pre-season tour of the United States after signing from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee in mid-July.

It leaves Parkinson with a big headache over what to do about James McClean, an influential figure in the squad, who played in the same role for the majority of last season.

Sebastian Revan's 2023/24 stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Rotherham United 37 1 2

Revan excites fans with attacking flare

A product of Villa's academy system, Revan is an exciting young prospect at the age of just 21.

He has played most of his career to date as either a left-back or left wing-back, and it's the latter position he will be competing for in Parkinson's starting XI after signing a three-year deal.

Prior to arriving at the Racecourse, Revan spent time featuring for the Premier League outfit's under-21s.

However, his breakout season came during a loan spell with Rotherham United in the Championship last term.

Revan provided a rare ray of light for the Millers in a season in which they were relegated, racking up 37 appearances in all competitions.

The early signs at Wrexham look promising after he featured in each of their three games in the United States, including draws against Premier League sides Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Revan then opened his goalscoring account in their final fixture in a 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

The youngster's pace and strength down the left wing was quickly noticed by Wrexham fans, adding an extra attacking dimension to the team.

Revan has therefore made a strong claim to start in that berth in the club's opening game of the season at home against Wycombe Wanderers.

Parkinson faces questions over what to do with McClean

Former Republic of Ireland international James McClean has become a hugely important figure in the dressing room at Wrexham after joining the club last summer.

The 35-year-old is a leader on the pitch who never shirks a tackle and his experience shone through in the Red Dragons' promotion winning campaign in League Two last season.

However, Revan's introduction means his days in the left wing-back role could be numbered.

McClean played the majority of last term in that position as injuries to Jacob Mendy saw the Gambian international stuck on the sidelines.

While the veteran winger acquitted himself well with some strong defensive displays, he doesn't necessarily provide the greatest attacking threat.

It presents Parkinson with a conundrum over what to do with McClean, but if there's one saving grace which could still keep him in the starting line-up, then it's his versatility.

He was used on occasions in midfield last season where he turned in some encouraging performances.

McClean was even pushed up front in Wrexham's friendly against Vancouver and scored from a header, proving he can do a job in several positions.

Revan's emergence is a good headache to have

Whichever way you look at it, Revan's emergence provides a good headache for Parkinson to have as he looks to increase his squad depth and challenge for promotion in League One.

Speaking to Wrexham's official website after signing the youngster, the manager said: “Seb is a player that stood out for us from his performances in the Championship, and he is only going to improve with us.

“He offers us great versatility because he can play both on the right and the left. He’s a good young player, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

If Revan delivers on his early promise for the ambitious North Wales club, then the long term prospects look positive for both parties.

While it might result in McClean gradually being phased out, his own contribution to Wrexham's success will not be forgotten.