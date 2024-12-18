Wrexham and Serie A side Genoa have been linked with a move for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

According to Teamtalk, the two clubs are eyeing a potential move for the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Bamford has struggled for game time in the last couple of seasons, with injuries hampering his availability under Daniel Farke.

This has led to speculation about a potential departure from Elland Road, with the player’s contract not set to expire until the summer of 2026.

Patrick Bamford transfer interest

It is understood that Bamford is considering his position at Leeds, having fallen down the pecking order this season.

Both Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph are ahead of him in Farke’s first team plans, with the 31-year-old featuring just eight times from their opening 21 league fixtures.

All eight of those appearances have also come from the bench, with the striker yet to contribute a goal or an assist in the Championship.

Related Leeds United: Stumbling block emerges amid RB Salzburg, Max Wober reunion links It seems highly unlikely that the United centre-back will return to his former club in January

This has led to questions over his future with the Yorkshire outfit ahead of the winter market.

It is believed that both Wrexham and Genoa hold an interest in the player, although his significant wages are seen as a potential stumbling block to any winter move.

It has been claimed that it was a major issue that prevented a move for Bamford last summer from the Red Dragons, and it will do so again this summer unless they gain promotion, or the player agrees to a significant pay cut.

It remains to be seen whether a move could be agreed as early as January, with Leeds United News previously reporting that the club would be open to a sale.

Patrick Bamford’s importance to Leeds

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 22 (15) 9 (2) 2019-20 45 (43) 16 (2) 2020-21 38 (37) 17 (7) 2021-22 9 (7) 2 (2) 2022-23 28 (18) 4 (2) 2023-24 33 (15) 8 (1) 2024-25 8 (0) 0 As of December 18th

Bamford was a key figure for Leeds, particularly under Marcelo Bielsa, where he helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

The striker bagged 17 goals in their first campaign back in the top flight, but he has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the years since.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table as we approach the midway point of the campaign.

Bamford sale in January would suit Leeds

While Bamford has been a great servant for the club during his time at Elland Road, now is a good opportunity to part ways.

If Wrexham or Genoa step up their interest in January, then Leeds should push for a sale, even if it’s at a relatively low cost.

Given his lack of game time, the Whites are paying over the odds to keep him at his current wage level.

Getting that off the books as quickly as possible would be a welcome boost to their financial position.