It's the next chapter in the Hollywood fairytale as Wrexham aim to move from the fourth-tier to the third in one fell swoop.

A massive 110 points was needed by the Red Dragons as Notts County gave a record-breaking challenge to their throne, but they dragged themselves over the finish line to record points haul never seen before in English football.

Though promotion was expected under Ryan Reynolds and co, the question now turns to next season, where once again the Welsh outfit will be expected to at least finish in the top three to mark a superb rise to the third tier, where they could face some huge teams such as Sheffield Wednesday, Derby or Portsmouth.

But to do that, they will have to slightly improve their squad despite wage-to-turnover issues. With 11 stars leaving it does free up some space for incomings. And one they should make is that of James Wilson, with the former Manchester United starlet being released by Port Vale.

Why should Wrexham sign James Wilson?

Wilson shot to prominence when he scored a brace at the end of a tumultuous Manchester United season that saw David Moyes sacked, though his contributions came for then-interim boss Ryan Giggs.

It hasn't quite worked out for Wilson ever since; just two goals in 19 subsequent United games saw him sold to Brighton, before spells on loan at Sheffield United, Derby and Aberdeen earned him a move to Salford City.

This was where Watson properly started to find his level, and with 18 goals in just 59 starts, he represented a decent buy at tier-two level. He took Port Vale up with the opening goal at Wembley in last season's play-off final, but hasn't quite got into the groove in League One and will now look for a new club.

With Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer representing the experience and continuity of the fairytale story, Wilson could come into the fold as a wildcard option, and from either off the bench or starting, would be the ideal third option for a club that will look to be on the front foot at all times.

Why would Wrexham be a good option for James Wilson?

Of course, signing for Wrexham at the moment results in increased media exposure. The club are known beyond the United Kingdom as a result of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership, and there are clear benefits to that.

With Wilson yet to find his feet at a club for longer than two seasons since his departure from United, that could be crucial - finding a club that cherishes him alongside the reputation that comes with playing for the Welsh outfit.

Furthermore, the Racecourse Ground isn't too far from Vale Park; Wilson may not have to relocate and at the age of 27, stability and locality may be key in making his decision as to where his next club will be.

Verdict

A move for Wilson and Wrexham would suit both parties to a tee. The 27-year-old would be able to fire away in League Two once again, at a side where he will receive more media interest, and alongside Mullin, they could form a superb duo that takes League Two by storm.

Another promotion on his CV would do him no harm whatsoever, and his nous in the play-offs last season would surely appeal to bosses as they aim to secure back-to-back league titles.