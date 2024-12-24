Bristol City forward Harry Cornick will be allowed to depart Ashton Gate in the upcoming transfer window, and it has been suggested that League One duo Wrexham AFC and Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for his signature.

The 29-year-old joined the Robins on deadline day in January 2023, having become surplus to requirements at Luton Town.

However, journalist Darren Witcoop confirmed on X that the ex-Hatters star could be in for a reunion with Nathan Jones at Charlton just two years later.

Wrexham have also been named as an interested party by Witcoop, as the Red Dragons look to continue their promotion push in the second half of the season. It seems there will be no shortage of interest in the Dorset-born man.

Wrexham and Charlton chasing out of favour Bristol City striker Harry Cornick

The former Luton favourite's spell in the South West hasn't lived up to expectations. During his time in Bristol, Cornick has mustered just three league goals and two assists in half-a-century of appearances. This form has seen him completely frozen out of the Robins' first-team reckoning, as he is yet to make a single league appearance this season.

A man who joined the club on the same day as Cornick, Anis Mehmeti, has been thriving in that left-wing role. This has seriously limited the 29-year-old's playing time, as his Albanian colleague has firmly locked down the spot on the left, as well as multiple forwards being ahead of him in the striker position.

A reunion with his former manager Jones though could be on the cards at Charlton .

The Addicks are one of the biggest under-performers in League One this season, as they sit 11th in the table. With former teammates such as Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, and Alan Campbell also at The Valley, a move to the capital could be a very attractive prospect.

Wrexham are also looking to bolster their front line in January, as they continue to face struggles in front of goal.

Jack Marriott's injury and a lack of contribution by Paul Mullin have seen Phil Parkinson's men drop out of the automatic promotion spots. and with someone as experienced as Cornick available for what will most likely be a cut-price deal in January, it makes sense for the Welsh club to explore signing the attacker.

There's no indication as to who leads the race for his services, but the two clubs mentioned are the only interested parties that have been named so far.

Liam Manning confirms Harry Cornick is allowed to leave Bristol City

Following a 2-0 defeat to West Brom, his manager, Liam Manning, confirmed that he would allow Cornick to explore his options in January. The Robins boss told Bristol Post: "I've had a chat with Corns, and it's tough because he's one a top person and two a top professional.

"I know he would have been frustrated at not getting minutes, but we had that chat in the summer that, that might be the case. I can't commend him enough for how he's conducted himself.

"With January coming up, I'm sure he'll want to explore options as we'll allow him to. We've had those chats with Corns, but as I said, it's always harder when you've got someone that's such a good person and a pro. We'll have to see how that turns out."

It looks like a potential exit has been on the cards for a while, and having seen how limited his minutes have been this season, January would be the right time for Cornick to depart.