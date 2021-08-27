Wrexham agree deal for League One defender

Wrexham are set to continue splashing the cash this summer, with Ben Tozer their latest addition according to Gloucestershire Live.

The National League side were taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in a move that caught the eye of everyone in the football world.

Backed by their new chairmen, they’ve been quick to splash their newfound wealth during this transfer window with the acquisition of several solid players from leagues much higher than their own.

In their latest move, they’re set to land Cheltenham captain Ben Tozer as part of a deal which could cost the Red Dragons £200,000.

The 31-year old is the captain of his current side and was highly influential in landing them a promotion into the third tier. They were eager to keep hold of the player, having rejected offers for him in the past, but this latest bid has finally broken their resolve and will see Tozer depart the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

With over 100 appearances and a title victory to his name during his time at Cheltenham, his exit will be a blow to the club and could lead the League One side into scrambling to try and find a replacement before the window slams shut on August 31.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Ben Tozer is too good for the National League. He was one of the best players in the fourth tier during the Robins promotion campaign and he has been just as impressive following the step up in divisions.

For him to drop out of the EFL is a huge move and a huge statement of intent by Wrexham. He could arguably become one of the better players in non-league upon joining the club and it will go a long way towards helping the Red Dragons and their promotion chances.

It’s not just at Cheltenham where he has gained his experience either. He’s racked up over 300 appearances in League Two over the course of his career and it could prove to be vital to Wrexham as they aim to try and navigate their way into the EFL. His commanding presence (and long throw) will definitely be a huge aid to them – and it’s an astute move by the non-league outfit.