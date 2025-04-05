A key figure in Wrexham’s promotion from the National League may get to return to his childhood club sooner than expected. Ollie Palmer is among the many big contributors to the Red Dragons' initial rise up the EFL pyramid in 2022-23, though he’s seen little action in League One this season as Phil Parkinson’s men seek a third successive promotion.

Since his team’s 3-2 defeat to Stevenage on January 28, Palmer hasn’t featured in a single League One contest. His only appearance since then came off the bench, playing the final 30 minutes of their 4-1 Vertu Trophy triumph over Port Vale in February.

Palmer is among the big decisions owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and management, Parkinson, must make regardless of which division they wind up in next season.

Ollie Palmer’s Wrexham contract

Like many players that have joined the club since the takeover, Palmer came to Wrexham with a wealth of experience in the higher tiers, with over 200 League Two appearances and more than 40 League One caps.

The Red Dragons signed him to a three-and-a-half-year contract for a then-club-record fee of £300,000, according to the BBC. His contract was due to expire last summer, but the club decided to extend it until the 2025-26 campaign.

Palmer had initially rejected a contract offer with Wrexham in 2022, telling the London Press on January 28, 2022: "The club agreed the figure [with Wrexham], but I had originally turned down the contract. I was saying to Wimbledon that I was very happy, but they just needed to offer me a new and long-term deal – which they weren’t willing to do.

"In the end, I had to weigh everything up and say: ‘I am technically out of contract right now, I have got another club offering me a long-term deal, and Wimbledon have gone down the road of signing younger players.

"If I hit a certain amount of games, that would have given me another year on my contract, but I wanted another year or two on top of that.

“Robbo (Mark Robinson) pulled me in before the two clubs agreed a fee, and he said how much he valued me and how much he wanted me to stay. I told Robbo how much I loved the club and wanted to stay – we had a very good heart-to-heart."

Palmer went on to say in that January 2022 interview with the London Press that: "I spoke to Joe Palmer [chief executive officer] the day before I left, and he wished me well and told me how much he loved having me. He’s been great with me, too."

On February 28, 2022, AFC Wimbledon announced on their website that Joe Palmer had stepped down as CEO to pursue other career opportunities. A month later on March 28, the Daily Mail reported that the club and Mark Robinson had parted ways by mutual consent.

Wimbledon didn't win a single League One fixture following Palmer's departure, leading to their relegation.

Ollie Palmer’s contributions to Wrexham

Together with Paul Mullin, who came to Wrexham a few months before Palmer, both players made a massive impact on the club in 2022-23, helping them edge out Notts County for the National League title.