Highlights Wrexham AFC returned to the Football League this year, winning the National League with a record-breaking 111 points.

Carlos Edwards and Darren Ferguson are modern-day legends of the club, while Mickey Thomas achieved notable success in the 70s and 80s.

Aly McGowan and Phil Hardy are among the club's greatest ever players, with McGowan serving as the club's groundsman after retiring.

Under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as the guidance of manager Phil Parkinson, Wrexham AFC returned to the Football League this year.

The club based in North Wales won the National League in emphatic fashion after an intense, season-long battle with Notts County, with the club achieving a record-breaking 111 points.

That spelled a return to the EFL having been away from the top four tiers of English football since 2008. Since then, of course, there is a spotlight on the club who have a huge interest in them these days thanks to their Hollywood A-lister owners.

Wrexham are going through a new golden age under the ownership of Reynolds and McElhenney but the club have been successful in the past, too. Paul Mullin is perhaps the most famous name currently connected to the club, with the striker scoring 79 goals in 97 games in all competitions during their last two seasons in the National League.

However, some players even achieved legendary status due to their exploits in a Wrexham shirt, but just who are the best players to ever have played for the club throughout its history?

Here, we’ve taken a look at who we think are their seven most legendary players ever...

Carlos Edwards

Also well known for his exploits with Ipswich Town, Edwards is a modern day legend of the club and could be seen as a transformative signing following his arrival in 2000.

Edwards helped the club achieve promotion to the Second Division in 2002/03, scoring 10 goals and winning Wrexham's Player of the Year award, whilst being selected for the PFA Third Division Team of the Year in the process.

He then added a further five goals the following season as the club finished mid-table, with Edwards again voted into the PFA Team of the Year. The winger played almost 200 times during a five-year spell with the club and was a fan favourite during the modern era.

Darren Ferguson

Perhaps more famous for his time as a manager in the EFL, as a player, Ferguson played with distinction for Wrexham, racking up a colossal 310 appearances for the club in an eight-year spell.

He also scored the second goal in that 2005 Football League trophy win as captain. However, few really think of him as a player outside of his failure to make it under the management of his father at Manchester United, and instead think of him as Sir Alex Ferguson’s son or as a manager.

In that respect, he is most closely associated with Peterborough, where he has managed them over three separate spells for a total of 463 games. However, his time as captain during Wrexham's rise granted him modern day legendary status.

Mickey Thomas

Thomas was among a group of notable footballers to come out of North West Wales during the 1970s and 1980s and was picked up by Wrexham at the age of 15.

he made his first-team debut during the 1971/72 season, at the age of only 17. Under manager John Neal he helped Wrexham establish their giant-killing reputation by reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 1974 and the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1976, when they lost to the eventual winners, Anderlecht.

The winger played 326 times for the club and scored 40 times with numerous assists. He was part of a hugely popular side during his initial spell with the club and went onto play for them in a second brief stint too, as well as other high-profile clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Stoke City.

Aly McGowan

McGowan joined from Scottish side St. Johnstone on a free transfer, which would prove to be one of the best pieces of business in the club's history.

The Scot made 478 appearances for the club in the 1950s and 1960s, making him one of the most capped Wrexham players of all-time with the fourth most appearances for the club.

McGowan retired in 1963 due to ongoing problems from an ankle injury at the age of 33, after a brief spell at Bethesda Athletic. Following his retirement, McGowan served as the Wrexham groundsman for around eight years, cementing his place in their history even further.

Phil Hardy

Hardy only turned out for two clubs in his football career, with Port Vale being the other. He played 485 matches in a Wrexham shirt and is one of the club's greatest ever players.

Following the creation of the Premier League, Wrexham spent the 1992/93 season in the Third Division, but a second-place finish then won the club promotion into the Second Division. The Red Dragons held their own in the third tier, and remained in the division for the rest of Hardy's time at the club.

He captained the side in the 1995 Welsh Cup Final victory over Cardiff City, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 1991/92 Fourth Division campaign. Hardy picked up both a winners medal and a runners-up medal in the Welsh Cup, and during his time at the club Wrexham reached four FAW Premier Cup finals, too.

Gareth Davies

The imposing centre-back had to feature, with Davies playing 612 times for Wrexham, the second most for the club, accumulating a number of medals and international caps along the way.

His stint with the club spanned sixteen years and he was named as Player of the Season during 1977/78. Across the 60s, 70s, and 80s he was one of the best players for the side and became a firm fan favourite and club legend over the years in North Wales.

Born in nearby Bangor, Davies received three caps for Wales whilst on the books of Wrexham and is one of the most famous names associated with the side.

Tommy Bamford

Tommy Bamford’s phenomenal feats dominate the club’s scoring records. Not only did he score far more goals for the club than anyone else, but he averaged more per game than any other player.

His 207 strikes puts him 65 ahead of second-place Arfon Griffiths, and were scored in just 246 games, giving him a phenomenal strike rate. Bamford. He also scored more hat-tricks than anyone else.

In the 1933/1934 season, he scored a club record 44 league goals (and 51 in total for the season), another record that still stands today, despite Mullin coming not far behind that last season. Bamford earnt himself a move to Manchester United off the back of that, where he also scored prolifically.