Highlights Wrexham's six worst managers ranked by win percentage: Mel Sutton (29.41%), Billy Morris (second spell, 25.64%), Brian Little (25%), Bobby Roberts (24.11%), Les McDowall (23.4%), Brian Carey (23.08%).

Sutton's only spell in management saw him win 15, draw 13, and lose 23 of his 51 games in charge of Wrexham.

McDowall left Wrexham after a disappointing season, winning 11, drawing 14, and losing 22 of his 47 games in charge, but later found success with Manchester City.

Wrexham will be hoping to challenge for promotion in League Two this season.

The Red Dragons are back in the EFL following a 15-year absence after winning the National League title with an incredible 111 points last season.

Wrexham have been transformed since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, and the second series of Welcome to Wrexham has just been released, documenting the club's remarkable promotion-winning campaign.

Phil Parkinson has been in charge at the STōK Cae Ras since July 2021 and the 55-year-old has done an outstanding job so far, but it is fair to say that not all of the managers who have assumed the hot seat at the club have enjoyed as much success.

With that in mind, we ranked Wrexham's six worst managers in order of their win percentage.

Mel Sutton - 29.41%

Sutton joined the Red Dragons as a player from Cardiff City in 1972 and he went on to score 21 goals in 360 games for the club over the next decade.

The 77-year-old spent his final season in North Wales combining playing and managerial duties following Arfon Griffiths' departure, but the club were relegated from Division Two and he was sacked in May 1982.

Sutton won 15, drew 13 and lost 23 of his 51 games in charge of Wrexham, and it would prove to be his only spell in management.

Billy Morris (second spell) - 25.64%

Morris took charge of the Red Dragons for the first time in the 1960-61 season and he led the club to a 16th-placed finish in Division Four, achieving a win percentage of 37.74%.

He returned in February 1965, but after winning just 10 of his 39 games in charge during his second spell, drawing five and losing 24, he left the club in December 1965.

Brian Little - 25%

Little enjoyed a lengthy managerial career which included spells with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Darlington, Aston Villa, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City and Tranmere Rovers, with his most notable achievement coming when he won the League Cup with Villa in 1996.

The 69-year-old was appointed manager of Wrexham in November 2007, but despite being unable to keep the club in League Two, he remained in charge the following season.

However, following a poor start to the campaign, Little was sacked in September 2008, departing having won 11, drawn 12 and lost 21 of his 44 games in charge.

Bobby Roberts - 24.11%

Roberts arrived in North Wales in June 1982 after a seven-year spell in charge of Colchester United.

Wrexham were relegated from Division Three in Roberts' first season in charge, and after failing to challenge for promotion in the following two years, Roberts left the club in March 1985.

The 83-year-old won 34, drew 37 and lost 70 of his 141 games in charge.

Les McDowall - 23.4%

McDowall spent one year in charge of Wrexham during the 1949-50 season.

The Red Dragons recorded a disappointing 20th-placed finish in Division Three North and McDowell left the club after winning 11, drawing 14 and losing 22 of his 47 games in charge.

McDowell went on to enjoy a 13-year spell in charge of Manchester City between 1950 and 1963, winning the FA Cup in 1956.

Brian Carey - 23.08%

Carey took charge of Wrexham on a temporary basis in January 2007 following the sacking of Denis Smith, and after successfully keeping the club in League Two, he was appointed permanently at the end of the season.

However, the Red Dragons made a poor start to the following campaign and Carey was sacked in November 2007 after winning just nine, drawing seven and losing 23 of his 39 games in charge.

Carey remained at the club and spent three years as assistant manager to Dean Saunders between 2008 and 2011, and he went on to have a four-year spell as Head of Recruitment at Tottenham Hotspur between 2018 and 2022.