Wrexham AFC are looking to secure back-to-back-to-back promotions, which would see them reach the second tier for the first time since 1982.

The Red Dragons are in the fight for automatic promotion to the Championship, and will be preparing for all possible outcomes this season. With a potential season in the Championship on the horizon, Wrexham will have some decisions to make about the future of some of their players.

The step up from League One to the Championship is bigger than ever before, and whilst some of Wrexham's stars will be able to make the step-up to the second tier next season, there will be some that Phil Parkinson would like to get off the wage bill to reinvest elsewhere.

With that in mind, we selected two players who the Welsh club could look to offload if they're promoted to the Championship for next season. After assembling a tight-knit squad, these departures may hurt, but to reach the next level the playing squad must evolve.

Ollie Palmer

Ollie Palmer is a hugely popular figure at Stok Rae Cas, having been a part of the Wrexham squad throughout their meteoric rise up the English football pyramid. The veteran striker has made well over 100 appearances for the Red Dragons.

However, Palmer's goal tally has been getting progressively lower over his last few seasons. He started off as prolific in the National League, but that hasn't carried over to the EFL.

The veteran forward was subject to plenty of interest in the January transfer window, as Bristol Rovers were reportedly one of the many other clubs sniffing around Palmer. However, he opted to remain in North Wales despite the risk of reduced game time.

Parkinson's side have plenty of strikers on the books, and the 33-year-old is down the pecking order at Wrexham. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that if they gain promotion, Palmer won't be at the level required to get consistent match minutes, so leaving the club on the high of a third promotion in a row would be the perfect way to go out.

Paul Mullin

Another departure that will really hurt supporters, but it feels like the summer will be the right time for Paul Mullin to move on. After nearly 150 league appearances for the club, the striker is close to reaching the 100 league goal mark, which is a remarkable return.

After his first three seasons at the club, which all yielded over 20 goals, the attacker has seriously struggled in the third tier this season, with injuries playing a part, of course. After Jack Marriott's injury, Mullin had to stand in for the former Derby County man, which didn't have the results he'd shown previously.

Paul Mullin - Wrexham AFC history (Transfermarkt) Season Division Apps Goals 2021-22 National League 38 26 2022-23 National League 46 38 2023-24 League Two 38 24

The 30-year-old finds himself in a similar spot to his colleague Palmer. Wrexham have plenty of competent forwards in their ranks who will be getting the majority of game time if the Red Dragons go up. With the way things have gone this season, it seems unlikely that Mullin would get game time in the Championship.

It's also been reported that there are rumours circulating that the striker has had a bust-up with Parkinson, as Mullin has been left out of the squad entirely in the majority of Wrexham's recent games. With that in mind, it seems like Mullin's time in Wales could be coming to a rather unromantic end this summer.