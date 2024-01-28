Highlights Wrexham are currently battling for the League Two title and are well positioned to finish in the top three of the division.

Talisman Paul Mullin, who was signed for a significant wage, has played a key role in Wrexham's success this season.

Mullin has an impressive record, having scored 74 league goals in just 103 games and bringing more than just goals to the team.

Wrexham's Hollywood fairytale continues under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the Red Dragons continuing to battle for the League Two title against the likes of Stockport County, Mansfield and more.

The Racecourse Ground outfit were promoted in the most dramatic of circumstances last season after a neck-and-neck race with Notts County, with Ben Foster's dramatic last-gasp save against the Magpies effectively putting Phil Parkinson's side into the driving seat for the title, and they didn't look back. They're on a similar trajectory this season - currently sitting in second place behind Stockport in League Two heading into this unbalanced weekend of fixtures, Wrexham are well primed to finish in the top three of the division in a battle for an automatic spot.

That's been made more heartwarming by the fact that some of their stars who carried them up from the National League have played a key role in the current campaign - and none more so than talisman Paul Mullin, who cost them a pretty penny whilst in non-league, but the club won't mind as he continues yet another solid season.

Paul Mullin's approximate wage at Wrexham

With Mullin scoring 32 league goals in just 46 games for Cambridge back in 2020-21, that marked his first double-figure league campaign throughout his career after solid spells at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers. It was enough to fire the U’s up into the third-tier, but when Wrexham came calling with a huge wage it was something Mullin couldn’t turn down.

The striker was offered a reported £4,500 per week to don his talents in non-league despite the lure of third-tier football, and he instantly became worth that money with two years of non-league football, resulting in an astonishing 54 league goals in just 84 games.

It may not have been enough to take the club up to the Football League first time around, but his goals last season fired the Welsh outfit to the title and now, having moved back to League Two after a two-year hiatus, he’s shown no signs of slowing up.

Paul Mullin’s record this season

Though Mullin was out of action for the first six games of the season, he immediately got back to firing ways by scoring his first two goals of the season against Crewe in a 3-3 thriller at the Racecourse Ground.

It’s been progressively better from there; the only goal in a 1-0 away win at Crawley in which he donned the captain’s armband was a proud moment, and then a hat-trick against former side Morecambe at the end of November was certainly a highlight.

Paul Mullin - Wrexham league goals record Played Goals 2021-22 - National League 38 26 2022-23 - National League 46 38 2023-24 - League Two 19 10

But it’s his three-goal haul recently that has given Mullin superb numbers for the season, grabbing 15 goal contributions in just 1,595 minutes for the north Welsh club - effectively one contribution every 106 minutes.

Why Paul Mullin has been money well spent for Wrexham

The goals alone from Mullin are enough reason to know he's been an incredible signing. 74 league goals overall in just 103 games is astounding, but it's more than just goals that he brings to the table.

The striker is a lead figure in the dressing room - summarised by his captain's stint - and a giant-killer too, having bagged nine goals in just seven FA Cup games last season as Wrexham shot to national prominence. He's also achieved League Two promotion almost single-handedly before and clearly knows what he is doing in that regard, which is another intangible as to why Mullin was well worth the hefty wages.