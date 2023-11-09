With FA Cup and EFL Trophy action dominating recentl, League Two gets back to a full schedule this weekend.

There are some cracking fixtures to look forward to too, one of which is at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon when Wrexham host Gillingham.

The home side head into this one sitting third in the league standings, and the away side ninth. However, just five points separate the two sides with 16 league matches played.

Despite that statistic, though, it is Wrexham who come into this one in finer form. Phil Parkinson's side are undefeated in their last seven league outings, with four of those matches ending in victory for their side.

Last time out, it was a solid 2-0 away victory over old foes Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Gillingham, meanwhile, have lost three of their last five league outings, and have a new boss in Phil Clemence, about to take charge of his first league match for the club.

He replaces Neil Harris in the dugout after Harris was sacked by the club last month, with the club citing that they were heading in a 'different direction'.

With that said, let's get into all you need to know ahead of this weekend's League Two clash.

What is the latest Wrexham team news?

With Phil Parkinson having named 11 changes for their midweek EFL Trophy clash against Port Vale, it is likely we will see a very different Wrexham lineup put out against Gillingham this weekend.

Two players Wrexham won't have at their disposal, though, are Paul Mullin and James McClean.

Both players picked up their fifth yellow card in League Two during their last league clash versus Notts County and will therefore miss the Gillingham match through suspension.

Latest Gillingham team news

At this stage, Gillingham's team news is unclear, as is what sort of side they might put out.

That is because it is boss Stephen Clemence's first league match in charge of the club, having recently taken over from Neil Harris.

Clemence oversaw an EFL Trophy defeat to Fulham's under-21's in midweek but will likely field a very different side on Saturday afternoon.

Is Wrexham v Gillingham live on TV?

No, the League Two clash between Wrexham and Gillingham will not be live on television.

This is due to the match being played at 3pm in the United Kingdom during the live broadcast blackout.

Highlights of the match will be available to watch on ITV's EFL Highlights Show on Saturday evening, or, via the respective clubs media channels ahead of that.

Can I buy tickets for Wrexham v Gillingham?

For those hoping to attend the match, there appears to be disappointment.

Indeed, at this stage, Wrexham appear to have sold out their allocation of home tickets for the clash.

It also appears that at this stage, there are no away tickets to purchase either, with no option visible on the Gillingham FC website.

What time is kick-off between Wrexham and Gillingham?

Kick-off in the League Two clash between Wrexham and Gillingham is currently scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 11th November.

That means full team news should be available by 2pm.