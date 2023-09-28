Two teams making an early push for the League Two play-off places are set to go head to head on Saturday afternoon, when Wrexham host Crewe Alexandra at the Racecourse Ground.

Following their promotion from the National League at the end of last season, Wrexham's strong start to life back in the Football League hit something of a hurdle last time out, as they were thrashed 5-0 by Stockport County.

However, Phil Parkinson's side have still taken 15 points from their opening nine league games of the campaign, meaning they sit seventh in the fourth-tier standings.

Crewe meanwhile, have hit form recently, picking up ten points from their last four outings in the league.

That has seen them climb to sixth in the current table, one point and one position ahead of their hosts this weekend.

With that in mind, it does look as though we could be set for a fascinating encounter between these two sides in Wales, so we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of that match, right here.

What is the latest team news ahead of Wrexham vs Crewe?

One boost that Wrexham have had ahead of this game comes in attack, where Parkinson is hopeful that an injection given to Ollie Palmer to manage an ongoing knee problem, will allow him to feature on Saturday.

Meanwhile, central defensive duo Jordan Tunnicliffe and Eoghan O'Connell are stepping up their recoveries from back and hamstring issues respectively, although it appears this game will come too soon for either of them.

Elsewhere, Parkinson has admitted that goalkeeper Rob Lainton is not making the progress the club had hoped for with his recovery from a knee injury. As a result, Mark Howard could once again start between the posts in this one.

As for Crewe, they have been handed several boosts ahead of the trip to Wales this weekend, one of which sees defender Connor O'Riordan fit to return after missing the win over Colchester last time out with a minor calf problem.

Midfield duo Charlie Colkett and Charlie Finney are also in contention to feature after recent fitness issues, after featuring for Crewe's Under 21s in midweek.

However, fellow midfielder Conor Thomas has suffered a setback with a calf issue, that is expected to keep him out for a couple more weeks, meaning he will not feature on Saturday.

Are tickets still available for Wrexham vs Crewe?

As per Wrexham's ticketing website, the game is now sold out for home fans.

It is a similar story for away fans, with Crewe also confirming that their away allocation of 1,065 tickets has been sold out for the game.

Is Wrexham vs Crewe on TV?

Due to the scheduling of the game, this match will not broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on the EFL round-up show on ITV4 from 9:00pm on Saturday night, and from 11:45pm on ITV1.

What time does Wrexham vs Crewe kick-off?

Wrexham vs Crewe is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 30th September at The Racecoure Ground, with team news due to be issued an hour before the game gets underway.