The battle for promotion in League One is starting to heat up following a weekend that saw Wrexham close the gap to Wycombe Wanderers, who currently occupy second place.

Birmingham City maintained their six-point advantage over the Chairboys on Saturday, despite being held to a 0-0 draw with Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, and the Red Dragons proved to be the only side in the top six to record a win.

Their 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town at Field Mill was their third in four matches and has seen them close to within three points of Wycombe with 14 games to go in League One.

If Wrexham are able to overtake the Buckinghamshire outfit before the end of the season, they will secure their third successive promotion. However, there are some fears about the quality of the squad as a whole, and owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may have to free up some more money to help the club transition into the Championship.

Wrexham urged to spend in the summer if promotion is achieved

Few, if any, supporters of the Welsh club would have believed it to be possible that the team would be in the position that they find themselves in currently four years ago. However, their Hollywood owners have given them the backing to become one of the most intriguing clubs in the EFL.

Failure to win promotion to the Championship should not be seen as a failure, but there is an incredible desire to secure second tier football this season with the Red Dragons in an excellent place to do so.

However, Football League World's Wrexham Fan Pundit, Liam Grice, does have one concern that will need addressing if they do find themselves in the Championship for 2025/26.

When asked if he believes substantial money will have to be spent if promotion is achieved, he said: "I do think money is going to have to be spent to bring certain areas of the squad up to scratch, because we've seen in the performances that have been at the lower end of our ability that this team would struggle maybe even at the top end of League Two.

"I know we have Elliot Lee, but for me the lack of a real quality attacking creative midfield is very evident even when we do dominate a game. Because we can spend all the money we like on strikers, but if they don’t have anybody to feed them the ball, then nothing's going to go in."

Liam continued: "I think a lot of money would have to be spent in that position and overall, the depth of the squad needs adding to, and we need to bring the age of the squad down as well. We have the second-highest average age squad in League One, which is not a very good stat to have.

"So, money will definitely have to be spent if we go up and secure our third straight promotion."

Wrexham AFC League One stats 2024/25* Matches 32 Wins 18 Draws 7 Losses 7 Goals scored 48 Goals conceded 28 Points 61 *Stats correct as of 24/02/2025

Successive promotions have left Wrexham wanting in certain areas

The addition of Sam Smith from Reading for £2m in January was an excellent one, and his signing will prove useful for not just this season, but also the years to come.

The forward line was an important position for Phil Parkinson to add to as the department is aging, and as Liam stated, the average age of the squad does need to be brought down.

There has been a natural carry-over of players from the seasons in League Two and the National League, but as Wrexham become more of a force in the EFL, they will see many of their former heroes go so that more quality can be added.

The Championship is an incredibly tough division, but with a tight-knit squad and a manager who has the trust of the owners, the Red Dragons may just be able to make in-roads in the second tier if they are able to achieve another promotion.