Wrexham AFC continue to bolster their squad in hopes of keeping the fairytale dream alive.

Life at the Racecourse Ground has been close to perfect in recent times with the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney era overseeing Wrexham’s return to the Football League 15 years on from their relegation from League Two. A record 111-point finish was enough to beat Notts County in the title race with attentions firmly set on back-to-back promotions with two names already through the door.

Centre back Will Boyle joins the fold from Huddersfield Town while experienced Premier League winger James McClean arrives from Wigan Athletic as a statement signing for the Red Dragons.

An opening day loss to MK Dons, however, brought a slight dampener to the spirits only to quickly bounce back with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Wigan in the first round of the EFL Cup.

With a long season ahead, Phil Parkinson continues his preparations for the season as well as dealing with the absence of Paul Mullin after suffering a punctured lung during preseason.

What is the striker situation at Wrexham?

Injury to Mullin is a massive blow to Wrexham, the 28-year-old scoring 47 goals in all competitions last season on their return to League Two.

Phil Parkinson, however, is pleased his star striker is returning home after sustaining the injury in the USA but believes there are quality alternatives available in his side in the meantime.

Speaking to Richard Williams of the Wrexham Leader, he said: “I am looking forward to getting Paul back in the building.

"If we bring another player in, great, and it might need that boost but equally I do feel we have that quality in the squad to deal with injuries.

“Paul is a good player and we are looking forward to welcoming him back but you saw against Wigan that we have got quality in the camp.”

Meanwhile a move for Peterborough forward Kabongo Tshimanga has been reported with TEAMtalk stating the club has already put in a £500,000 bid for the player.

The forward scored 32 goals for Chesterfield last term and has yet to make his mark with zero goals in eight league appearances for Posh.

Within the current ranks, Ollie Palmer, Jake Bickerstaff, Sam Dalby and Billy Waters have all started up top in Wrexham’s opening two fixtures as the Red Dragons adapt to life without Mullin.

Who will be in goal for Wrexham this season?

Wrexham were handed a boost when experienced shot-stopper Ben Foster signed a new deal to keep him at the Racecourse Ground after coming out of retirement.

The former England international is expected to be the main man in between the sticks with Mark Howard the likely deputy after featuring in the cup game against Wigan, keeping a clean sheet against the Latics. Rob Lainton also remains within the ranks to complete the roster.

Daniel McDonnell of Independent.ie, however, has reported Wrexham are in advanced talks over a £100,000 bid for Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas. The 24-year-old was the clear number one last season for the Irish top-flight side, playing 26 times as The Bit O'Red secured a mid-table finish.

How much will Wrexham spend on players?

Wrexham have made it clear they are not afraid to spend money under the new ownership in a bid to propel the club up the footballing pyramid.

The club’s commercial and footballing potential has also enticed the likes of Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Andy Cannon to all drop down the divisions to play for Wrexham in recent seasons but Phil Parkinson has said the club will not pay for the sake of simply bringing in new faces.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The price tends to go up but the owners, myself and Shaun Harvey are sensible as well, we don’t want to pay over the odds. We have our valuation of players and we stick to that.

“It’s always tough to get good players into the building and I’m very pleased with the ones we’ve got.”