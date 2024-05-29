It's been a remarkable few seasons for Wrexham, and the Welsh side are set to play League One football next season.

The Red Dragons have won two consecutive promotions, and will be up against some big clubs in the third tier of English football when their campaign gets underway in August.

Wrexham's last five league finishes Season League Finish 2019/20 National League 19th 2020/21 National League 8th 2021/22 National League 2nd 2022/23 National League 1st (Promoted) 2023/24 League Two 2nd (Promoted)

With Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds not afraid to splash the cash, Wrexham fans could expect some new signings to be made this summer as the club look to continue their upward trajectory.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Wrexham transfer news.

Wrexham join the race for Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard

According to TeamTalk, Wrexham have joined the race to sign Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard.

The 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town from the Seagulls, helping the Cobblers win promotion to League One last season, before impressing in the third tier, scoring five goals and registering six assists in 46 League One games.

However, his parent club, Brighton, appear keen to sell him this summer, and are unlikely to stand in his way if they receive an offer of around £300,000 for the midfielder.

This appears to be a bargain, but Wrexham are set to face competition from Championship sides, with TeamTalk reporting that Hull City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston are keen on a move for the Scotsman.

If Wrexham were able to get a deal over the line for Leonard, it would be a real statement of intent, and Wrexham look determined to make it three promotions in a row.

Marvin Ekpiteta on Wrexham's radar

Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta is set to depart Bloomfield Road on a free transfer this summer, and it's been reported that Wrexham are interested in a move for the 28-year-old.

The central defender spent four years at Blackpool and played in both the Championship and League One, but after 143 appearances he's set to leave this summer.

With a wealth of experience in League One, Ekpiteta would suit Wrexham, and a move to North Wales could be tempting for the 28-year-old thanks to the feel-good factor and attention the club have received in recent years.

Also, with 65 Championship appearances to his name, Wrexham may see him as a suitable signing, particularly as they aim to continue their journey and reach the second tier of English football.

Phil Parkinson in no rush to make signings yet

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is in no rush to make signings just yet, and is happy to wait for the right players before making any moves.

Speaking to The Leader about his side's transfer business, he said: "There's lots of options out there at the moment and we are just having chats with a few players and agents which is normal at this time of the year.

"Obviously with the play-offs and the Premier League season just finishing, there’s still a lot of retained lists to come out. I feel we are in a good place with the options which are emerging.

"Nothing is certainly imminent but hopefully by the start of the season we will have recruited some good players.

"Like I have said before, I don't want to rule anyone in or anybody out. There will be no truth in it with some of the players we are going to be linked with and others there will be an element of truth."