Wrexham have been working hard this month to bring in new faces to the STōK Cae Ras as the transfer window enters its final week.

The Welsh club are currently sitting in second place, just two points behind League Two leaders Stockport County, and have been actively chasing new recruits for the final stretch of the season.

League Two table (correct as of 25 January) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 27 +29 54 2 Wrexham 27 +17 52 3 Mansfield Town 27 +24 51 4 Crewe Alexandra 28 +12 50 5 Barrow 28 +12 49 6 MK Dons 27 +10 45 7 Notts County 27 +8 43

It is a fierce contest at the top of England's fourth division, with just 11 points separating the top of the league and the final play-off spot, so any marginal upgrade to the squad could prove valuable towards the end of the season.

Here are the Red Dragons latest transfer headlines...

Wrexham bid for Salford City's Luke Bolton rejected

According to Football Insider, the Welsh outfit have recently had a transfer bid rejected by League Two rivals Salford City for the services of right-winger Luke Bolton.

Bolton joined the Ammies in the January window two years ago from Manchester City's academy and has since gone on to appear 91 times for the Greater Manchester side, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists.

Salford are currently experiencing one of their toughest seasons in recent years, finding themselves just eight points above the relegation zone at a point in the season where they would usually find themselves in a battle for a play-off place at the very least.

It is little surprise that the Ammies are unwilling to let their top assister this season leave without a fight, and would likely look for a hefty premium if they were going to allow the player to join a fellow League Two side.

Okonkwo's "good feeling" after loan status clarified

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with the Red Dragons from parent club Arsenal, but there were fears that Okonkwo's assured performances between the sticks may have caught the eye of another potential loanee club further up the pyramid.

However, those worries are now behind the club, as the last chance to recall the goalkeeper under his temporary agreement was 21 January, which passed without the recall clause being activated, meaning he will now stay with the Welsh side until the end of the season.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told BBC Sport: "He's a great lad and has bought in to everything the club is about. He's moved up here and he's been great to have around, but not just that, he's a terrific goalkeeper.

"When someone plays well you always worry that they've caught the eye of other teams. So yes, I was pleased when the clock struck 12 after the 21st."

Okonkwo is clearly enjoying his football at the STōK Cae Ras, having made 20 starts for the club and kept 8 clean sheets so far.

"I had no doubts I would be here until the end of the season," Okonkwo told BBC Sport. "I am here to stay and it's a good feeling."

Birmingham City hand Wrexham Langstaff transfer boost

Langstaff is League Two's top goalscorer, having already reached 20 league goals this season, so he has naturally been attracting attention from clubs as high as the Championship.

Despite the jump in level that might be available to Langstaff, Wrexham have also reportedly registered interest in the striker, despite the two clubs going head-to-head to achieve promotion.

One of the Championship sides that were reported to be interested in the 26-year-old was Birmingham, who are currently trying to rebuild their season towards the bottom of England's second tier and were thought to want some attacking reinforcements.

However, Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken has now revealed that the Blues are not thought to be in the race for Langstaff's signature.

Dicken said of the Langstaff rumours: "I was told this is a non-starter as well. He’s not someone who is believed to be on Blues’ radar at the moment.”

Although landing the striker would still be an audacious move for the Welsh side, for which the Magpies would surely charge a premium on top of their £1.5million valuation to see him transfer to a rival, having a club like Birmingham out of the race can only improve the chances of the move coming off.

It would be a shock move if it were to come off, especially in January, but it would not be the first of Wrexham's transfer business to make waves.