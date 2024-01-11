Wrexham could be in line to embark on the second half of their first season back in League Two with a refreshed squad amid transfer links and players returning from injury.

Having been promoted from the National League last year in a tightly-fought contest with eventual play-off winners Notts County, the Welsh side have adjusted to football league life well, currently sitting in third place in League Two.

League Two table (correct as of 11 January) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 26 +27 51 2 Mansfield Town 25 +24 49 3 Wrexham 25 +16 49 4 Barrow 26 +14 48 5 Crewe Alexandra 26 +9 44 6 Notts County 26 +8 42 7 AFC Wimbledon 25 +13 39

The Red Dragons have backed that up further with an admirable cup run, having knocked out League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup Third Round. They go on to face an even tougher test in the next round having drawn Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

It's set to be a hectic start to the new year for Welsh side, which is why they are reported to be exploring ambitious options in the January transfer market, along with feeling the benefit of some returning faces. Find the latest Wrexham headlines below...

Wrexham fight it out with League One giants for Ronan Hale

According to Football Insider, Wrexham are fighting it out with the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Peterborough United for the signature of former Birmingham City academy prospect Hale.

The 25-year-old returned to Northern Ireland on a free transfer to Crusaders in January 2019. His latest move saw him leave Larne FC in the summer of 2022 and join Belfast side Cliftonville.

The striker has impressed in the Sports Direct Premiership, since returning from injury in the earlier part of the season, Hale has scored 11 goals with two assists in just 14 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

That remarkable form is what has perked the interest of the Welsh side, but it seems they are facing tough opposition from a number of League One's most prominent sides.

Some Wrexham players 'on the periphery' could depart

The Welsh side could see some of their lesser-used players depart in January, as Parkinson looks to trim down his currently over-subscribed squad.

Speaking to the Leader, Parkinson said: "There has been some interest in players who have been out of the picture so we are looking at a few of those situations.

"There are players who have been on the periphery a little bit who are attracting a bit of interest and we are in discussions with one or two clubs."

Despite the manager choosing not to confirm which of his players are being discussed with which clubs, it is likely that the trio of Bryce Hosannah, Callum McFadzean and Billy Waters are among those included in the talks, as the 22-man squad rules that apply in League Two left them without a confirmed place in the side at the start of the season.

The Red Dragons in ambitious chase for Clarke-Harris and Gregory

Following the club's takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh side are no strangers to pulling off an audacious transfer deal.

However, were they to pull off either of these two transfers, it would spell completely uncharted terrority in the pulling power of the club.

Gregory and Clarke-Harris career stats, as per Transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Gregory 441 147 50 Clarke-Harris 437 154 26

The Welsh club's interest in Clarke-Harris were revealed by The Sun but Charlton Athletic appear to be closing in on a deal, with the club revealed to be discussing personal terms with the 29-year-old.

Journalist Darren Witcoop also revealed that the Welsh side were considering Lee Gregory to bolster their attack, with the 35-year-old having struggled for minutes with Sheffield Wednesday in recent times.

Either move would be a real signal of intent by Wrexham, but Carlton Palmer has warned that the deals would likely be expensive.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Both players won’t come cheap, but if they are retained by their clubs until the end of the season, Wrexham would have two gifted League One strikers and only have their wages to find, which won’t be cheap.

“I can’t see Peterborough allowing Harris to leave for nothing, so Wrexham might have to stump up a fee in January if they want him."