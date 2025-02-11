This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham supporters will be pleased to see their team within reach of the automatic promotion spots, but their start to 2025 has left Phil Parkinson's side with something of a gap to bridge.

Prior to the arrival of the New Year, the Red Dragons were flying, and it seemed plausible that they would challenge Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City till the very end.

However, a difficult January arose and they now sit four points off the Chairboys, who are in second place.

January record of the L1 promotion chasing teams Team Wycombe Birmingham Wrexham Games 6 5 5 Wins 3 3 1 Draws 2 2 1 Losses 1 0 3 Points 11 11 4

This forced them into the transfer market late in the window, where they secured two excellent signings in Sam Smith from Reading and Jay Rodriguez from Burnley. Whether these additions will be enough to guarantee promotion remains to be seen, but if they fall short, some Championship clubs may come calling for Parkinson's key players in the summer.

Among the standout performers for the head coach this season have been Ryan Barnett, Max Cleworth, and George Dobson, all of whom have played a crucial role in Wrexham’s push for promotion, leaving them third after 29 games.

Ryan Barnett transfer concern outlined at Wrexham

With the potential of a player departure in the summer, Football League World spoke to their resident Wrexham pundit,

Liam Grice, who revealed that he expects Barnett to attract the most interest in the next window.

"I expect rumours around Ryan Barnett to recircle again, given that he has maintained his form throughout the season," said Grice.

"He is up there in the assist charts and is performing at a level that sits at the top end of League One and the lower end of the Championship.

"I expect rumours to be rekindled with Stoke, Preston, and even Rangers, who have previously shown interest, so we will have to see what happens there."

Speaking about other players who may attract interest from other clubs, the Wrexham pundit said: "Max Cleworth is a young centre-back, so I do expect some interest to be held in him from Championship clubs. It will be an interesting one, but we are in a position where we can try to keep hold of these players."

Ryan Barnett and Max Cleworth pushing Wrexham towards promotion

Wrexham boast one of the oldest squads in the division, but it is two of their young stars who have lit up League One this term.

Barnett, operating at right wing-back, has been the Red Dragons' most potent attacking threat and a key source of goals. On average, the former Shrewsbury Town man creates 1.9 chances per game and delivers 2.13 successful crosses per 90 minutes, according to FotMob.

Meanwhile, further back in the team, Cleworth has displayed remarkable composure and defensive nous for a player who is aged just 22.

Ultimately, Wrexham will be desperate to keep them and regardless of whether they're in the Championship or the third tier, the club's financial positioning should hold them in good stead.