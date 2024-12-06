Wrexham's rise up the English pyramid seems like it may continue this year, with the Red Dragons sitting in second place after 18 games.

Having secured successive promotions from the National League and League Two, it was assumed that the fairytale might stall in League One. However, Phil Parkinson's side haven't stopped believing, and their brilliant home form has carried them some distance in the league this term.

Across 10 fixtures at the Racecourse, they have secured an impressive 28 points, conceding just four goals, with Huddersfield Town standing as the only team to leave North Wales with a point so far.

Despite this strong start, Wrexham still face significant challenges, as Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers could open up a lead at the top of the table if they make the most of their games in hand.

To stop this the Red Dragons will possibly have to revamp one area of the pitch, with their strikers struggling to convert so far this season.

This should see them keeping an eye on Stoke City's Nathan Lowe, who has impressed in League Two whilst on loan at Walsall.

Wrexham should be keeping tabs on Nathan Lowe

Since the prolific Jack Marriott sustained an injury in training, Wrexham's frontline has struggled for goals, posing the question as to whether their presently blunt attack has enough to take them to the Championship.

Wrexham's Struggling Attackers Player Apps Goals Assists Paul Mullin 16 1 0 Ollie Palmer 18 3 1 Steven Fletcher 12 1 0

This query has been met by reports from Alan Nixon, who states that Parkinson's side are going to chase a striker with goalscoring experience in the Championship.

While Lowe has limited experience in the second tier, with just one goal in 14 appearances, his impressive spell with the Saddlers offers hope that he has the potential to step up and thrive at a higher level.

Across 22 games this season, he has managed a resounding 12 goals and has scored on average every 139 minutes for Walsall.

This could see Stoke look to recall the youngster as he has likely surpassed expectations and could deserve a chance in the tier above.

If a recall is on the cards, Wrexham should be first in line to offer their services to Lowe, who will surely relish the opportunity to play for a club striving for Championship football.

Nathan Lowe's self-belief would be an asset for Parkinson

While Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer will certainly not lack self-belief, signing a player in red-hot form like Lowe could be just what Wrexham need to take them to the Championship.

At 19 years old, it is clear that he trusts himself and believes he has a future at a higher level. Speaking to Walsall's in-house media before a game, he said: "I am just trying to domestically score as many goals as possible and get myself recognised through that and hopefully [my] parent club are watching and impressed with what I am doing.

Lowe added: "I think I should have had more goals and more assists. I don't necessarily focus on it too much as a striker. If it happens, it happens, if not, I want to help the team with tertiary assists, secondary assists, as well through link-up play and what not. I like to drop deep and get on the ball to dictate play."

The young striker's comments speak to the football intelligence he's shown on the pitch this season and will surely only encourage clubs higher up the EFL to keep an eye on his situation.

Wrexham need more firepower and should be one of the sides readying a move for Lowe should Stoke recall him with a view to a loan spell elsewhere.