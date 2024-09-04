This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham have started the season in fine style, with the Red Dragons picking up 10 points from a possible 12 ahead of derby day on Saturday against Shrewsbury Town.

This is largely thanks to a strong transfer window, where they have managed to add some exciting new additions to an already experienced squad.

Some of the highlights of the window are the pickups of George Dobson and Ollie Rathbone, who are both experienced League One players. As well as this, they managed to secure a permanent deal for last year's star goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo.

Despite all these new additions, with Wrexham's ownership structure, fans will always be expectant of more. For that reason, most of these transfers will have to be success stories and helping Phil Parkinson achieve a third promotion in a row is the primary goal.

Wrexham should have tried for Lewis Koumas

With the transfer window closed and Wrexham having to cut their spending for a while, we spoke to our resident Red Dragons pundit, Liam Grice, to get his thoughts on a player that his club should have tried to sign.

A particular strategy was in mind for Grice, who cited another club's signing as to what they should have followed: "I think we should maybe should have gone along the lines of what Stockport did with Louie Barry and try and get an inexperienced striker from a Premier League club.

"This would help develop them, but also provide a different attacking threat in our striker lineup, which was probably the main position we needed to improve in the summer."

Speaking about a possible option, Grice said: "I know he has gone to Stoke in the league above, but we could have gone in for Lewis Koumas from Liverpool. He is Welsh, so there is that link and Liverpool is not far away, so it would have worked geographically."

Koumas may have suited Wrexham

While a move to Stoke City will by no means hurt his career, the subsequent arrival of Tom Cannon could see game time limited for Koumas.

Cannon has been given the number nine shirt and has far more experience in the second tier than the Liverpool loanee.

For that reason, if a League One club like Wrexham had come in with a loan offer promising him a key role, he might have considered moving elsewhere.

While they have experienced options such as Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott available, Koumas would offer something entirely different. A technically gifted player, the Chester-born attacker also has the ability to play on the left wing, as he has already demonstrated this season for Steven Schumacher's side.

This window has certainly been another strong one by Wrexham, but not trying to sign a youthful attacker may come back to haunt them. Inexperience can prove costly sometimes, but at that age, you are rarely scared of taking opportunities on, so a January attempt at signing a young star may yet be on the cards.