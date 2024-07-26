Highlights Wrexham AFC off to a strong start with two draws against Premier League teams.

Star striker Paul Mullin sidelined due to back injury, out for start of the season.

Potential loan deal for Tottenham's Will Lankshear to boost attacking options.

Wrexham AFC have enjoyed a promising start to preparations for their first season back in League One for 15 years.

The Red Dragons have recorded two consecutive draws against Premier League opposition during their three-match pre-season tour of the US.

Last Sunday, their friendly against Bournemouth finished in a 1-1 tie in Santa Barbara, California, followed by an impressive performance as they drew 2-2 with Chelsea in Santa Clara in midweek.

However, Phil Parkinson's plans were dealt a major blow not long before the club set off after it was announced on Wrexham's official website that star striker Paul Mullin would miss the trip due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery to address the problem earlier this summer and Parkinson later told the Leader newspaper that he is also likely to miss the start of the season.

It presents a big headache for the manager as he decides how to replace Mullin's lethal finishing up front.

One possible solution has been mooted after Wrexham were linked with a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur starlet Will Lankshear in a report by GiveMeSport.

Here FLW looks at why it could be an ideal switch for all parties.

Will Lankshear - Tottenham PL2 goals and appearances (per Football Database) Season Appearances Goals 2023-24 26 23

Lankshear's red-hot form turns heads

Lankshear has become hot property after scoring 23 goals for Spurs u21s as they lifted the Premier League 2 title last season.

The 19-year-old striker's excellent form also saw him named as the league's player of the season.

He recently signed a new five-year deal with Spurs, but the Premier League side are understood to be willing to send him out on loan to further his development.

According to reports, Wrexham are one of the clubs who have approached them to ask about Lankshear's availability, along with Championship sides Sunderland and Hull City.

The youngster is a sharp finisher and also provides pace and power in attack.

With the Red Dragons without their talisman for an unknown period of time, bringing Lankshear in on loan would make good sense.

Conflicting schedules could pose Wrexham headache

However, there are a few issues which could throw a spanner in the works for Wrexham's hopes of signing him.

While the Hollywood-owned outfit are currently on a tour of the US, Lankshear is out in Asia with Tottenham, meaning it could be a while before any deal is completed.

Likewise, Spurs will be carefully weighing up whether a move to the Championship would be more beneficial for his progression than a spell in League One.

On top of that, Parkinson might be keen to ensure he has his striking options sorted sooner rather than later.

It comes as Wrexham also have friendlies lined up on home soil ahead of their opening league game at home against Wycombe Wanderers on August 10th.

Putting those problems aside, bringing Lankshear to the Racecourse would represent a big coup for the Red Dragons.

It would also massively boost their attacking options as they look to start life in League One on the front foot, despite Mullin's absence.