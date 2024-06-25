Wrexham's co-owner Ryan Reynolds has claimed that there have been "no talks" about moving their league fixture with Birmingham City to the United States.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that Birmingham City and their American ownership group, Knighthead Capital, had planned to take their home fixture against the Red Dragons to the United States, with Wrexham having a huge following in the United States, but the EFL reportedly swiftly declined the request.

Related Birmingham City owners make bold Wrexham AFC, USA attempt We're getting closer and closer to English football games being played abroad.

Wrexham would have been the away side had Blues been successful in getting permission to play the game abroad, but it would have likely still angered sections of the club's support, as playing in the US means it's almost impossible for UK-based supporters to attend, and supporters would miss out on one of their most exciting away trips of the season.

Ryan Reynolds: No Wrexham talks over United States-based Birmingham City fixture

A disgruntled Wrexham fan took to X to criticise Wrexham co-owner Reynolds, quoting a Mirror Football tweet which stated that he had held talks with Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady to discuss the prospect of hosting a game across the Atlantic, but Reynolds explained that was not the case.

In response to a supporter suggesting that Reynolds had broken promises by reportedly holding talks with Brady and that he was getting too greedy, the Canadian actor said: "I agree. And that's why there have been no talks."

This will help put Wrexham fans' minds at ease that the club's ownership group have the club's best interests at heart, and shows that despite both being from North America and having a huge audience in that part of world, the duo of Reynolds and Rob McElhenney realise that moving a league game to the US would be deeply unpopular.

Thanks to the duo's popularity in North America, and the club's growing status there thanks to the Disney documentary, this summer will be the second consecutive year that Wrexham have done a pre-season tour to the US, and will face Premier League sides Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Most Wrexham supporters are happy enough with this, as plenty of clubs do the same in a bid to capitalise on interest from abroad, but playing league games there would be a completely different story, and it seems as if Reynolds is fully aware that it would not be popular.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been fantastic for Wrexham

Reynolds' recent social media interaction with disgruntled supporters has helped to reassure the club's fanbase, and highlights what a great job the club's owners are doing.

Reynolds and McElhenney are always willing to listen to supporter's concerns, and it appears that despite being from North America, the pair have a real love for the club and an affiliation with the people in the town.

Wrexham's league finishes under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Season Division Finish 2020/21 National League 8th 2021/22 National League 2nd 2022/23 National League 1st 2023/24 League Two 2nd

It's been well-documented that the pair have helped Wrexham win two consecutive promotions, and are happy to spend big money for that level of football to help them improve and move up the footballing pyramid.

However, a simple message on X was all that was needed to reassure the club's fanbase that they don't wish to play league games in America, and it was a perfect example of how good the duo are at communicating with supporters.