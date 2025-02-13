A January addition to the Wrexham squad has breathed new life into one of the team's key contributors over the past few years.

Elliot Lee has been integral to Phil Parkinson’s setup with the Red Dragons since his arrival in July 2022. He had a rough start to 2025, failing to create much on the field and was without a goal in the first five League One games of this year.

Ryan Longman’s arrival, however, seems to have rejuvenated the 30-year-old and the two have combined well when playing together.

That has also made Phil Parkinson’s life a little easier - he can continue playing the former Luton Town midfielder, whom he’s often praised for his tremendous work ethic.

Elliot Lee’s numbers at Wrexham

You might not believe it, given his struggles at different points this season, but Lee is actually Wrexham’s top goalscorer, netting seven times in 26 League One appearances. He has also contributed three assists.

Wrexham League One goalscoring charts Player Goals Elliot Lee 7 Max Cleworth 6 Steven Fletcher 6 Jack Marriott 5

Paul Mullin has garnered most of the attention for the Red Dragons over the past two seasons, but Lee’s been arguably the next-best attacking player in their back-to-back promotional campaigns.

Lee had 16 goals in League Two last season and six assists. He had 12 goals in their 2022-23 campaign and was named to the National League Team of the Year.

His quality, poise and skill meant the opposition couldn’t key on Super Paul, leading to two splendid seasons for the striker.

Lee and Longman gel well together

It’s still early days for Longman at Wrexham, but he and Lee have worked well together so far. The former Hull City winger produced several good balls into the box with his side desperate for a goal against Crawley Town recently.

Eventually, one of those deliveries found the head of Lee, who gave Wrexham maximum points, ending a three-match losing run in the league. That has kept the Red Dragons in the hunt for an automatic promotion.

League One Table Rank Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 28 20 6 2 31 66 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 17 8 4 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 16 7 6 18 55 4 Stockport County 31 15 9 7 17 54

A few days later, the two were at it again, with Longman setting him up for their 3-1 goal against Port Vale, as they managed to keep their hopes of winning the EFL Trophy alive.

Longman’s arrival in North Wales wasn’t met with much excitement, seeing as many at the time had been pushing the club to sign a proper number nine. While he’s only seen limited time in the league, his crosses and deliveries seem perfectly suited to a player of Lee’s skill-set.

Many of Lee’s goals for Wrexham have come from close range or in and around the penalty area. Longman is more of a pure attacking winger who delivers balls into those dangerous scoring areas of the field.

That’s not to say Ryan Barnett hasn’t provided great service and deliveries down the right for the Red Dragons—in fact, quite the contrary. However, other teams know that and are keying on him down the right-hand side.

Barnett is a more versatile player than Longman, as he’s also strong defensively. However, he’s not as good 1v1 as Longman, who’s a great dribbler in tight spaces and that has made him incredibly useful for Wrexham off the bench.

Ryan Longman and Elliot Lee are well-suited for League One

It’s hard to tell how much Longman and Lee will play together, but League One football seems to be suitable for both players.

Lee has 31 goals in the third tier of English football and helped Luton Town win the title in 2018-19.

Elliot Lee career stats (Transfermarkt) Division Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 0 0 Championship 29 2 1 League One 139 31 16 League Two 88 29 9

Longman, meanwhile, hasn’t played as much in League One, but when he has, he’s produced decent numbers.

Ryan Longman career stats (Transfermarkt) Division Appearances Goals Assists Championship 116 10 8 League One 46 8 3 Premier League 2 18 4 4

Lee’s been looking for some consistency throughout the season, while Longman’s hopes have been for a fresh start.

That could be another reason they’re combining so well early on, as they are both seeking similar goals, and the early results have been positive for them and, most importantly, Wrexham.

Lee remains crucial for Parkinson, whilst it is also important for the Wrexham gaffer's new signings to hit the ground running. On the evidence so far, Longman's arrival is ticking the latter box and helping elevate Lee's impact in League One.

So far, so good, then, with all eyes on whether this potentially fruitful link-up can continue.