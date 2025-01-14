Wrexham have retained their interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith and are expected to press forward with offers in what remains of the winter transfer window.

That is according to a fresh report from the Sheffield Star, who claim that the side currently third in League One will look to test Wednesday's resolve when it comes to the experienced forward, whose immediate future at Hillsborough remains unclear at this moment in time.

Wrexham, backed by the Hollywood duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have acquired an abundance of names with a wealth of experience across all levels in the EFL, and are currently in the midst of a promotion battle alongside Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers and Huddersfield Town after previously gaining back-to-back promotions from the National League to the third tier.

Meanwhile, Wednesday have made great strides of their own in Danny Rohl's first full season in S6, as the South Yorkshire side currently find themselves just three points behind West Bromwich Albion who occupy the final play-off spot, having accumulated 37 points from their opening 26 Championship encounters.

However, despite featuring in all but one of the Owls' league games thus far, Smith is once again being linked with a potential switch to the Stok Cae Ras.

Wrexham keen on striking January deal for Michael Smith

As previously mentioned, the 33-year-old was of interest to the third tier newcomers in the summer, although an agreement between the respective parties couldn't be reached.

Smith declared in October that Rohl wanted him to remain a Wednesdayite and that talks had been ongoing over a contract extension, with the deal he signed after moving from Rotherham United in 2022 set to conclude on June 30th.

Michael Smith's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 25 Matches Started 9 Minutes per Game 41 Goals 5 Assists 4 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 14/01/25)

However, it has now been revealed by the Star that Phil Parkinson's high-flyers have retained their interest in the Owls forward, and that between now and Deadline Day on February 3rd, the North Wales club are "expected to test the waters" when it comes to acquiring his services.

So far this season, Smith has featured in 25 of Wednesday's 26 games in the league, but has only started on nine occasions.

Regardless, the Geordie has still found the net on five occasions, with the most notable of those being a stunning curling effort in a 2-1 win away at his former club, Portsmouth, on October 25th.

Smith also found the net 16 times during Wednesday's promotion-winning season of 2022/23 under Darren Moore, and also kickstarted the dramatic comeback victory over Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals at Hillsborough.

Michael Smith would be another strong addition to Wrexham's attacking ranks

It's been made no secret that Wrexham are looking to add further firepower to their ranks in the final months of the season in order to secure a third successive promotion, although they have averaged 1.5 goals per game with their tally of 37 thus far.

Recently, it was revealed exclusively by Football League World that Bolton Wanderers hotshot and Northern Ireland international, Dion Charles, is of interest to the Red Dragons, having scored seven goals in 24 games this season for the under-fire Ian Evatt after an array of strong campaigns for the Lancashire outfit.

However, Wrexham have recently been boosted by the news that Jack Marriott, who started the season in fine form with five goals in 10 games, is set to return from an ankle injury ahead of schedule.

Therefore, if a move was to materialise for Smith, he would be facing the likes of the former Derby County man, Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher for a starting berth in the short-term, although the latter of those has been largely effective off the bench, starting just once this campaign but being on the scoresheet five times.

But, given their eagerness to strike an agreement, it seems likely that the former Bury man would find himself much higher up the pecking order, although a chance to aid Wednesday's play-off bid could still remain a more appealing option.