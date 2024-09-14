Wrexham have made a strong start to the season as they chase a third consecutive promotion.

The Red Dragons had been in a state of decline before they were bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020 with the club stuck in the National League.

Since then, they have won double promotion, rising from non-league all the way to League One, where they look extremely comfortable and are mounting yet another promotion challenge.

Their recent success has seen quite a high turnover in players, with Wrexham managing to convince players from higher divisions to delve into League One and Two.

Football League World has taken a look at three of the current squad who will leave the STōK Cae Ras at the end of the 2024/25 campaign if they are not handed a new contract.

Jack Marriott

Former Derby County striker, Jack Marriott, joined Wrexham on deadline day at the start of 2024 from Fleetwood Town, and although many expected him to hit the ground running, he struggled for goals.

The 30-year-old scored just once in 17 appearances in League Two and disappointed many due to the pedigree of his career to date but has been excellent this term.

He only signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Red Dragons and unless new terms are agreed before the end of the season, he will leave the club. However, with his experience, he should be kept hold of, particularly if his form continues.

Ollie Palmer

Another seasoned professional, Ollie Palmer, is a modern legend at Wrexham after joining in January 2022 from AFC Wimbledon.

The striker signed for a then-club record of £300k and has scored north of 40 goals for the Welsh team. The majority of his strikes came in his first two seasons, but he still was able to pitch in seven times to help the Red Dragons to promotion from League Two.

Nevertheless, at 32, he is getting closer to the end of his career, and with the standard of opposition only getting better as Wrexham become a more established EFL side, this could be his last year at the STōK Cae Ras.

Palmer's current deal will expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and there is yet to be any sign that it will be renewed.

Ollie Palmer Wrexham Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 123 Goals 41 Assists 5 *Stats correct as of 10/09/24

James Jones

Scottish midfielder James Jones was one of the first EFL players to drop to the National League for Wrexham back in 2021 from Lincoln City.

He has since gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the club, but his involvement has been more limited in the last 12 months, despite signing a new contract until June 2025 last October.

The 28-year-old played just 23 times in League Two in 2023/24, after playing in all but three of Wrexham's matches in their National League title-winning campaign.

Similar to Palmer, there could be fears for Jones that he will be replaced going forward if the team continues to improve, and he may be another to leave the Red Dragons next summer.