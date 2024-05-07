Highlights Phil Parkinson made tough squad decisions to release key players, including Aaron Hayden, as Wrexham prepares for League One move.

Despite Hayden's past success, injuries led to diminishing appearances, making Parkinson's choice understandable to focus on young talent.

Releasing Hayden frees up funds for team improvement at higher level, showing Parkinson's strategic approach to squad management.

During Phil Parkinson's first summer in charge of Wrexham AFC in 2021, he signed a number of key figures who would help to transform the club's fortunes.

From star striker Paul Mullin to defensive lynchpin Ben Tozer, they went on to form the core of a team that has achieved back-to-back promotions over the last two seasons.

Three years on and with an impending move into League One, the time has now come when the manager has started to make some big changes to the squad.

Parkinson's decisions to release Tozer and Wrexham's longest serving player, Luke Young, were the ones which grabbed the headlines when he announced his retained list last week.

However, his move not to re-sign Aaron Hayden, another important signing from that summer, went almost unnoticed.

Here Football League World looks at why Parkinson was right to let the 27-year-old go, despite the fact his abilities would be suited to football at a higher level.

Aaron Hayden's Wrexham statistics (all competitions, per Wrexham AFC Archive) Season Appearances Goals 2021-22 46 8 2022-23 30 (1) 11 2023-24 17 1 Total 93 (1) 20

Hayden arrived as one of Parkinson's star signings

When Hayden dropped down to the National League from Carlisle United in August 2021, it was seen as somewhat of a coup for Wrexham.

The Blues' vice-captain was signed for an undisclosed fee by a club just starting out on its journey under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The three-year deal he received was a statement of intent by the Red Dragons, as Hayden had already shown a decent pedigree in Cumbria as a ball-playing centre-back with an eye for goal.

During his first season at Wrexham, he was a constant presence in the first team, making 39 league appearances and scoring seven times.

Hayden formed an excellent partnership with Tozer at the back, often getting on the end of the former Cheltenham man's lethal long throws at the opposite end of the pitch.

The club's season ultimately ended in heartbreak, as they were knocked out of the play-offs in the semi-finals by Grimsby Town after finishing second in the league, with Hayden ruled out of the final six games with a hamstring injury.

However, he had already established himself as a firm fan favourite at the Racecourse and everyone at Wrexham was determined to mount an even stronger title charge the following season.

Injuries see diminishing returns for defender

The defender picked up where he left off and started the 2022/23 campaign like a steam train as the North Walians did battle with Notts County at the top of the National League.

By January 2023, he had amassed a whopping 11 league goals, giving many strikers a run for their money in the top scorer charts.

But disaster struck in the early stages of the club's fourth round FA Cup tie with Sheffield United at the Racecourse as Hayden suffered a calf injury, leading to him missing the title run-in.

Eoghan O'Connell was signed from Charlton Athletic at the end of the January window as a result, and acquitted himself well for the remainder of the campaign as Wrexham won the National league title with a record number of points.

Following the club's promotion to League Two, Hayden was eager to re-establish his starting place and appeared in a number of pre-season friendlies, but further injury setbacks followed.

Despite this, his previous form was reported to have attracted interest from teams in the Championship, forcing Parkinson to speak out in August last year and declare that the player was not for sale.

His season finally got underway properly as he started in an EFL Cup game against Bradford City at the end of the month and scored in his next game as Wrexham beat rivals Tranmere Rovers 1-0.

Hayden remained in the starting line-up for much of the next three months, but he didn't always look his assured self in defence after making a couple of mistakes at the back.

He was again ruled out in December, with what Parkinson initially described as a "slight injury".

Three appearances followed during a poor run of results for the Red Dragons in February, but they were to be his last of the season as they later went on to achieve automatic promotion.

Parkinson made the right call in the long run

At peak fitness, there's no doubt that Hayden is a player who Parkinson could quite comfortably have taken into League One with him.

However, his diminishing returns in terms of appearances, from 39 in his first season to just 15 this term, meant it was a risk he could not afford to take.

The excellent form of O'Connell and the emergence of young defender Max Cleworth would have made the decision to release Hayden easier for the manager.

The 27-year-old is likely to have been one of the club's higher earners, having initially dropped a level to join Wrexham.

It means Parkinson will also have more money available to strengthen his backline this summer as the team adjusts to life at a higher level.

Overall, it seems hard to believe that a player who was reportedly attracting interest from the Championship less than a year ago has now been released.

But Parkinson's decision to release Hayden looks to be the right one as Wrexham start their rebuild.