Wrexham's hopes of landing an automatic promotion spot took a significant dent on Tuesday evening when the Red Dragons fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fellow top-six outfit Leyton Orient.

Phil Parkinson's men are pushing to achieve the remarkable feat of back-to-back promotions from the National League all the way to the Championship.

But their top-two credentials suffered a major blow when they lost to Orient and were condemned to their second defeat in four League One outings.

Wrexham fan pundit calls for major lineup changes from Phil Parkinson

Following Wrexham's setback on Tuesday night, Football League World asked our Red Dragons fan pundit, Liam Grice, one change he would make to his side's lineup for their trip to Mansfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

Liam told FLW: "I do think a lot has to change after Tuesday night's performance.

"There was a lot wrong with it from the players and from the manager as well.

"I'd expect, well I'd hope, that changes would be wrung in ahead of the weekend's game.

"I'd like to see (Ryan) Longman start maybe in place of James McClean.

"He (McClean) looked a bit tired on Tuesday night, constantly getting caught out of position.

"I think one of George Dobson or Matty James has to drop out the side for Andy Cannon to come in.

"I'd like to see (Paul) Mullin start up top with (Sam) Smith as they both suit each other's playing style.

"They're both terriers and will chase after the ball, which I think would be a lot more threatening than what we have had.

"And I'd like to see (Arthur) Okonkwo come back in because, for me, Mark Howard is not up to the standard of goalkeeper that we need to be playing in League One week in, week out."

Mark Howard 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 10 Starts 9 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 10 Saves 10 Save percentage % 50.0 Pass accuracy % 47.1

Wrexham simply have to beat Mansfield Town

If the Red Dragons suffer their second consecutive defeat on Sunday afternoon, they will have endured a poor run of three defeats in five League One games.

As the Welsh side are vying for a spot in next season's Championship, it is vital that they turn their form around and find a way of defeating the Stags.

The Red Dragons supporters may approach Sunday afternoon with plenty of optimism, though, as the Stags have failed to win since a 2-1 win at Stockport County on 4th January.

However, as alluded to by Liam, Parkinson may need to make some high-profile changes to his lineup in order for his side to emerge as the victors at Mansfield, as they were uncharacteristically poor during their loss against Orient last Tuesday.