Wrexham AFC have achieved back-to-back promotions, taking them from the National League to League One in two seasons, but their star striker, Paul Mullin, isn't hedging his bets about making it three from three.

The Red Dragon promotion train has kept going this season, as Wrexham are set to secure either second or third place in League Two on Saturday, sealing their spot in the third tier for the 2024/25 campaign.

League Two table (As it stands April 25th) Team P GD Points 1 Stockport County 45 49 92 2 Mansfield 45 43 85 3 Wrexham 45 36 85 4 MK Dons 45 15 77

It's been a heck of a ride for the club since their new owners came in. Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover of the club in late 2020, after the Wrexham Supporters Trust overwhelmingly voted in favour of backing their bid to become the club's new owners.

Prior to their arrival, the North Wales-based side had been fan-owned since 2011. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mullin credited the supporters for being the ones that kept the team going.

He said, to Sky Sports: "Forget the owners and forget me, it's the fans who kept Wrexham alive. Let's be honest, this club wouldn't be here without those people.

"Every time we step on the pitch we're reminded that we have to give absolutely everything we've got in that game because that reflects upon the fans."

He was also asked about the possibility of him and his teammates winning promotion from League One to the Championship next season, and the talisman has revealed how possible he thinks that could be.

Paul Mullin on Wrexham's promotion chances next season

The 29-year-old downplayed the notion that the Red Dragons could be in the second tier of English football, having been in the non-leagues just a season ago.

"It's way too soon for that," he said with a smile. "Back-to-back wasn't even mentioned until it was achieved. We haven't even discussed next year.

"It's going to be unbelievably difficult, a lot more difficult than this year and the year before. But that's just what happens as you go up the leagues.

"The owners have obviously said their dream is to get to the Premier League, that's not so realistic to us!

"We never get ahead of ourselves. Anything can go on around this group and we'll always remain humble and know that hard work is what's going to get us to the next level."

Paul Mullin is carrying the right attitude into next season

Mullin's claims about back-to-back promotions not being talked about within the club may not be exactly accurate, because fellow forward Ollie Palmer said that they were definitely going to get promoted this season, which they did, in all fairness, but it certainly reflects the mentality that Wrexham need to have.

The gap between the National League and League Two, in terms of quality, has been slowly decreasing over the years; that much has been proven by Stockport County, who have won the league this season, following a play-off final defeat in their first season back in the EFL, and Wrexham's success at the first time of asking too.

The lack of spending limits on clubs in the non-leagues makes it a prime place for new investors, like Reynolds and McElhenney, to come in and take a club forward quickly.

The gap that does still exist, though, is the one between League Two and League One.

Wrexham shouldn't have issues with recruitment, which has been a big reason why Leyton Orient and Stevenage have done well this season in the third tier, but that won't be all the Welsh side would need to be up near the top.

They are going to be competing with clubs that are already way ahead of them, in terms of stature and squad.

There's a very good chance that all but one of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley will be in the third tier next season, if not all of them, plus the teams that come down from the Championship.

The players that they have, and their experience at this level, overwhelms what Wrexham currently have to offer.