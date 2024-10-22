Wrexham have suffered a significant blow regarding Jack Marriott’s first-team availability, with Carlton Palmer confident that Paul Mullin will step into his shoes in the meantime before the club's hierarchy eye striking reinforcements in January.

According to The Athletic, the forward is set to be absent for up to four months following a freak accident in training in the build-up to last weekend’s 1-0 win over Rotherham United. So far, he and high-flying Wrexham have made the most of the chance to jump into promotion contention already, with the fight for a play-off berth wide open this year.

The Red Dragons may even go one further as they are currently inside the automatic promotion places. Saturday's trip to Rotherham United was the beginning of another busy period for Wrexham, who then faced three games in seven days.

They host Huddersfield Town this Tuesday before another away game against Charlton Athletic, which is three strong League One sides in succession. A crucial win over Rotherham away from home kept Phil Parkinson's side second in League One, two points behind leaders Birmingham City.

However, Marriott has been crucial to Parkinson so far in this League One season, bagging five goals from 10 appearances. He joins George Evans on the treatment table as a long-term absentee, which means other forwards will have to step up in the meantime.

Carlton Palmer reacts to the latest striker injury news at Wrexham

"Mullin scores goals. He will need to step up"

Indeed, if they wanted to, they could still bring in a free agent who is without a club to do that job, although it seems Parkinson has no plans to do so. Instead, they will have to play Mullin more often or wait until January to source a replacement for Marriott.

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the club will be vigilant and do their due diligence on other strikers, but is also confident of Mullin scoring the goals in Marriott's absence.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Jack Marriott started the season in outstanding form with five goals in ten games.

"But crushing news for Wrexham with him out for a minimum of four months.

"That's why you have got to have players in depth, which is what they have got.

"Paul Mullin needed spinal surgery in the summer to correct a long-standing back and hamstring issue, and that meant he missed the start of this League One campaign.

"But, once he was fit, he couldn't get back in the side because of Marriott's outstanding form, but the unfortunate broken leg following an innocuous training incident means he's out for four months.

"We know what Mullin is like; Mullin scores goals.

"He'll need to step up after Wrexham started the season really well, but he knows where the goal is.

"Of course, with Marriott out for so long, I am sure the hierarchy will be looking at the January transfer window, even if they have already signed some strikers — they will be looking at replacements.

"They'll see if there's somebody they can bring into the football club to see if they can get another promotion, but we all know what Mullin can bring to the table and we know he knows where the goal is.

"Hopefully, he can hit the ground running and Wrexham can continue in this fine vein of form."

Related Charlton Athletic concerns will be welcome news for Barnsley and Wrexham AFC Charlton Athletic are without key players during a week in which they face two promotion rivals.

Paul Mullin's reliability in a Wrexham shirt

Mullin fired the Red Dragons into League One

Mullin has been a key figure for the Welsh side during the unrelenting success of the last two seasons, as he scored 24 goals in League Two last campaign, after producing a whopping return of 38 goals in 46 2022/23 National League appearances.

The 29-year-old was the hero for the Red Dragons yet again on Saturday as they defeated Rotherham United 1-0, as he bagged the only goal of the game. While the striker has rightfully received plaudits for his match-winning exploits on Saturday, his League One record is less impressive this season and in previous years, too.

Paul Mullin's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (22/10/24) Competition Appearances Goals Assists League One 29 4 1 League Two 274 93 26 National League 85 66 3 National League North 4 0 0 FA Cup 25 12 1 League Cup 9 1 0 EFL Trophy 21 11 2

His goal at Rotherham was his first league strike of the current season, meaning he has scored just one in nine third tier appearances - albeit he has only been named in Phil Parkinson's starting 11 in League One on two occasions after recovering from back surgery in the summer.

Although the 29-year-old still has a long way to go in terms of showing that he can be the man to provide the clinical edge for the Red Dragons in League One, his winning goal on Saturday afternoon will have certainly boosted his confidence.