As Phil Parkinson looks to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of Wrexham AFC's long-awaited return to League One, he will have been keeping a close eye on the retained lists of other clubs.

The Red Dragons boss has picked up some impressive players as free agents over the last few seasons, including star striker Paul Mullin and midfield talisman Elliot Lee.

One name which might have caught the 56-year-old's eye is that of Stephen Humphrys, following his release by Wigan Athletic last month.

Wrexham reportedly submitted a bid for the forward during the January transfer window, but he ultimately stayed with the Latics.

Now Humphrys has become available, it's a move Parkinson should definitely revisit as he looks to improve his options up front.

Stephen Humphrys 2023/24 League One stats According to FotMob Appearances 38 Starts 24 Goals 9 Expected goals (xG) 5.53 Assists 4 Expected assists (xA) 3.50

Humphrys has strong League One pedigree

One of the big pluses of bringing Humphrys to the Racecourse is that he already has a decent track record in the third tier.

The forward finished the 2023/24 season as the top scorer for Wigan in League One, after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances, which included 24 starts.

The 26-year-old first joined the Latics from Rochdale in the summer of 2022, helping them win promotion to the Championship as title winners during his first season with the club.

While Humphrys spent most of the next campaign on loan with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, he made a number of valuable contributions for Shaun Maloney's side following his return last season.

During his career to date, he has made more than 180 appearances in League One, scoring 43 goals and providing 16 assists, making him an attractive proposition for Wrexham.

One of the main reasons for his departure from Wigan was failing to come to a financial agreement over a new deal as the club looks to make changes behind the scenes.

In a message posted on X, Humphrys said: "After speaking with the manager, and learning of the new structure and cut backs the club will be taking under the new ownership, unfortunately, the club and I couldn't come to an agreement on my contract for me to stay.

"I would have loved to be a part of this great club for longer, but this is a short career and you have to decide what's best for yourself and your family in the long term."

By contrast, the Red Dragons are in good financial health under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, so coming to an agreement shouldn't be a challenge.

Wrexham need more options to partner Paul Mullin

While Parkinson is hardly short of options up front from a numerical perspective, the truth is that Ollie Palmer remains the only reliable strike partner for Mullin.

Wrexham are very dependent on the Liverpudlian to provide goals, as he finished 2023/24 as their top scorer once again.

Mullin's tally of 24 goals in League Two stands in contrast to Palmer's haul of seven and stepping up a division means more quality is needed in attack.

Humphrys is a versatile player, capable of playing in several positions up front.

He has also featured out wide during his career and enjoyed a more free role for Wigan at times last season.

Singing his praises during an interview with Wigan Today in November last year, his former manager Maloney said: “He is a really talented boy, and I think there's still loads more to come from him.

“His technique is fantastic, he's good off both feet. The challenge for him is to get more goals, especially inside that six-yard box.”

Standing at 6ft 1in, Humphrys is a powerful frontman, who offers something different to Wrexham's existing strikers.

If he decided to move to North Wales, he would also have a familiar face alongside him in former Wigan teammate James McClean.

Overall, it would represent shrewd business for Parkinson if he could acquire his services for free, having been unsuccessful in buying him earlier this year.