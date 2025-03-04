Wrexham AFC have been incredible once again this season and after Birmingham City ran out 1-0 winners over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, they have been able to close the gap to the Chairboys to just two points in the race for automatic promotion.

The Red Dragons still have an incredibly strong chance of winning a third successive promotion, and Championship football awaits them if they can overtake Mike Dodds' side in the next couple of months, with Blues almost guaranteed the League One title already.

However, for one particular Stōk Cae Ras hero, it could be the end of the line if they do find themselves playing in the second tier next season with new faces desperately needed to help fight in the EFL's top division.

Paul Mullin is one of the many superstars at Wrexham right now, but he has found life in League One difficult and owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may have to make one incredibly tough decision in the summer.

Mullin must leave Wrexham if promotion to the Championship is won

The 30-year-old was incredible once again last season in League Two for the Red Dragons, scoring 24 goals to help his side to automatic promotion.

He had previously found the back of the net 74 times in all competitions in his first two years at the club, but these goals have dried up this year and he has not been able to carry on scoring at the same rate as he has previously done.

The arrival of Sam Smith from Reading for £2m in January was a huge statement from Phil Parkinson and his recruitment team, and it was a move that has pushed Mullin further down the pecking order.

Wrexham have plenty of options in the striker position, with Jay Rodriguez, Jack Marriott and Ollie Palmer also pushing for a place in the side and five does not fit into two, let alone one.

If game time is Mullin's main desire, then he must start looking for a fresh start in the summer, while his manager may already be looking to find the club that will best suit him.

Paul Mullin Wrexham stats by season (TransferMarkt)* Season Apps Goals Assists 2021/22 39 28 - 2022/23 51 46 3 2023/24 43 26 8 2024/25 32 5 1 *Stats correct as of 03/03/2025

The former Cambridge United man has been an excellent servant to the Welsh outfit, but this season has been a step too far for him, it seems, and if promotion is won, he would surely be left without a place in the squad.

Mullin's injury problems this season have not helped his chances

Mullin was brought in slowly at the start of the season after going through back surgery to correct a hamstring issue, and while it was successful, it meant that he was not able to hit the ground running in the way he has done previously.

He has since struggled with a shin injury and has been out of action over the last few weeks as he looks to recover fully.

However, time is running out for Wrexham's number 10 to make an impression in League One, and with the club's ambitions so incredibly high, he needs to return with a bang, otherwise there is surely one way that he is going to go in the summer.