Wrexham AFC have been linked with a number of high profile transfer targets ahead of the summer window opening in June.

From Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy to Notts County marksman Macaulay Langstaff, the Red Dragons have been connected with some impressive names in the gossip columns.

Phil Parkinson has largely remained tight-lipped on who he wants to bring to the Racecourse Ground ahead of their first season in League One since 2008.

However, the former Sunderland and Bolton manager recently admitted to the Leader newspaper that there might be an element of truth to some of the reports.

One rumoured target whose name has emerged this week is that of Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Marc Leonard, with Championship clubs such as Cardiff City and newly relegated Sheffield United also reported to be showing an interest.

Here FLW looks at why Wrexham should pull out all the stops to sign the midfielder and lay down a huge marker in their quest for a third successive promotion.

Marc Leonard's Northampton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 48 1 1 2023/24 49 5 6

Brighton star's red-hot form at Northampton sparks flurry of interest

Leonard has enjoyed an impressive two seasons on loan at Northampton Town, making 48 appearances during his first campaign in 2022-23 as the Cobblers were promoted from League Two.

The 22-year-old followed that up with 49 appearances in the season just gone, as Jon Brady's side finished in mid-table in the third tier.

Leonard was a standout performer in both seasons, so much so that he was recently described as one of the best players to ever play for Northampton by their manager.

The young Scotsman is a real all-rounder in midfield and was among the top players in League One in terms of his passing, tackling and ability to intercept the ball.

This term, he was voted as the Cobblers' player of the season by a large margin after adding to the attacking side of his game with six assists and five goals.

All of this means that Leonard is a man many managers in the Championship would love to snap up this summer.

Wrexham can still secure Leonard's signature despite stiff competition

Wrexham will face very stiff competition for Leonard if they do decide to try and sign him.

As well as Cardiff and Sheffield United, Hull, Plymouth and Preston North End have also been linked with a move for him.

However, the Red Dragons are no strangers to punching above their weight in the transfer market, after managing to convince the likes of Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee to drop into the National League to play for them.

Under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the club has many weapons in its arsenal to attract players from higher divisions that others don't.

This includes the exposure offered by the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which has turned Mullin and others into household names.

When you join Wrexham, you also join a team which is very ambitious, with the owners repeatedly expressing their desire to take them into the Premier League.

Leonard is certainly a player with massive potential and who could follow them through the leagues, despite currently being low in the pecking order at Brighton.

With one year left on his contract, the reported £300,000 transfer fee being sought for the midfielder by the Premier League club looks like a bargain.

It's not a figure Wrexham will recoil in horror at, having previously forked out a similar amount for striker Ollie Palmer, breaking the club's transfer record in the process.

The main question that remains is whether they can match the wages offered by teams at the higher end of the Championship, but they definitely aren't short of money.

Overall, Leonard's talent means he is a player Parkinson should put right at the top of his target list.

By securing a midfielder of his calibre, it would be a big statement of intent and signal that the owners are willing to spend what it takes to match their lofty ambitions.