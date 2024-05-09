Highlights Establishing a new training ground is urgent for Wrexham AFC, says legend Andy Morrell.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney need to focus on current infrastructure before lofty capacity plans.

Morrell believes the club must catch up with off-field improvements to match on-field success.

Wrexham AFC legend Andy Morrell has called on the club's Hollywood owners to establish a new training ground as soon as possible.

The Red Dragons have been without a dedicated training facility since 2016 after they were prevented from using the Colliers Park complex on the outskirts of Wrexham.

They have since been able to access it on an ad hoc basis after it was taken over and redeveloped by the Football Association of Wales.

However, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said that investing in a permanent training facility that is "worthy of an EFL club" was one of their main priorities when they took over the then non-league outfit in February 2021.

More than three years have passed since then and with firm plans yet to be brought forward, Morrell believes it's a situation the pair need to tackle urgently following the North Wales side's promotion to League One.

The former Wrexham striker and manager also thinks they need to press ahead with proposals for a new 5,500-seat stand at the Kop End of the Racecouse Ground, despite hailing the progress made on the pitch.

Approval for the scheme was granted in November 2022, but the project has been hit by several delays and there has been no formal update from the club recently on when it is expected to go ahead.

A temporary stand was opened in its place in December last year to take the stadium's overall capacity to above 12,000.

Wrexham AFC Racecourse capacity figures (As per official club website) Macron Stand 3,500 STōK Cold Brew Coffee Stand 3,000 Wrexham Lager Stand 4,200 Fourth Wall Temporary Kop Stand 2,289 Official matchday capacity 12,600

Morrell says Wrexham's infrastructure must catch up

Speaking to the Racecourse Ramble podcast, Morrell said: “I don't think there's a better football club to support at the moment, even with high-end Premier League clubs.

“Hopefully, the club is catching up behind the football team because I still think it's a huge issue that they've not got a training ground.

“They need to get that stadium built, and I know they're looking at it, but it’s just taking longer than they need.

“The infrastructure of the club is playing catch up because of the way that the football team has gone, which is great because you need League One attendances to get the interest.

“But the club is still chasing its tail a little bit behind the scenes, and they're doing everything they can to try and close that gap.”

Lofty 55,000 capacity plans must not distract from current position

While news about the new Kop has been quiet in recent months, Reynolds and McElhenney recently revealed even loftier ambitions to increase the overall capacity of the Racecourse.

Speaking whilst promoting the new season of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary, which started airing on Disney Plus earlier this month, the pair said their long-term goal was to lift the stadium's capacity to as much as 55,000.

McElhenney told American entertainment website Collider: “We have a plan in place right now that would eventually work from stand to stand, so eventually you get all four sides.

“It's hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45-55,000 people in there.”

Overall, fans will be extremely pleased with the progress that the club has made on the pitch since the takeover after Phil Parkinson's side achieved back-to-back promotions.

However, while there's nothing wrong with the owners setting out long-term infrastructure plans, there are many who agree with Morrell that their focus should be improving the current off-field situation.

By creating a permanent training ground and new stand, it could provide the boost needed for Wrexham to reach the Championship and beyond.