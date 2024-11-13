This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham have made a strong start to life on their League One for the first time in 20 years, and are in the mix for promotion once again in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Red Dragons are aiming for a remarkable third promotion in a row, having gone from the National League to the third tier of English football in the span of just two years.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Phil Parkinson’s side after their second place finish in League Two, and Wrexham’s ambitions are clear - they will be looking to make a return to the Championship after over 40 years outside of the top two divisions.

Will Evans, Wrexham AFC transfer claim issued

When quizzed on a transfer regret involving his club - whether it be recently or much further in the past, FLW’s Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice named Will Evans as a player that he would have loved to have arrived at the Racecourse Ground over the summer.

While he believes the current attacking options are enough for Parkinson’s side at the moment, he has claimed that the Welsh forward playing for the team would’ve been very exciting, instead of plying his trade at promotion rivals Mansfield Town.

“One player we were linked with in the summer actually was Will Evans,” Grice told Football League World.

“He’s played for Newport, now plays for Mansfield, and he’s started the season brilliantly.

“I know we have players in his position that have played well this season, Elliot Lee for example, but he’s just taken to life so well in League One.

“It would’ve been nice to see what he could’ve done in a Wrexham shirt, obviously being a Welsh lad as well he would’ve had a great reception here as well, and would’ve been loved for sure.

“But, like I said, I’m not too disappointed we missed out on him, but he just would’ve added that extra bit of quality that I think we could’ve done with.

“At the moment, we’re currently dealing with these creativity issues for sure [but] I’m happy with the options we’ve got in the club now.”

Will Evans’ impact at Mansfield Town has been a positive one

Evans has immediately cemented himself as a key figure for Mansfield since making the summer switch from Newport County.

The 27-year-old has bagged five goals from 13 appearances in League One, with the club sitting seventh in the table.

Will Evans - Mansfield Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 13 (12) 5 (0) As of November 12th

But Wrexham themselves are also flying high, with Parkinson’s side third in the standings, just two points outside the automatic promotion places.

Next up in the league for the Red Dragons is a trip to face Stockport County on 16 November.

Will Evans signing would’ve been exciting for Wrexham

Evans has performed quite well since taking the step up to League One, showing Wrexham would have been right to target him if they did.

However, the Welsh outfit have done well enough without him themselves, so it’s not been a big disaster for them to not make their move when they could've done.

The biggest issue for Wrexham though is that he’s proven a great addition for a club that’s become a potential rival for a play-off place in the form of Mansfield.

If he can keep up this form, then he could become a real thorn for Wrexham this season and a hindrance to their plans to return to the Championship.